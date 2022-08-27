Nakimuli faces DR Congo champion in Kinshasa

Teddy Nakimuli will face DR Congo's national light flyweight champion Gisèle Nyembo at the International Boxing Day celebrations in Kinshasa, DR Congo today.

Nakimuli will bank on her motivation of bagging bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, despite losing her semifinal to Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul.



Nakimuli is among the special guests invited by the African Boxing Confederation for the fete that will attract members of the boxing family of all ages, sex, calibre from across the world. After her fight Nakimuli will participate in the prize money distribution ceremony.

Before the main event, the open-to-the-public boxing training will take place in the square in front of Palais du Peuple before the fights begin in the Shark Club. The celebration will be live-streamed on the IBA YouTube channel.



Congo, the hosts, did not participate in the Commonwealth Games but will use the event to test six of their best boxers against Games medallists in potentially thrilling matchups.

In the women’s 57kg weight category, national champion and African Zone 3 Championships winner Marcelat Sakobi (DR Congo) faces Elisabeth Oshoba from Nigeria, who claimed a silver medal at Birmingham 2022 and bronze at African Games 2019.

In the women’s category 70kg, the participant of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022

Brigitte Mbabi (DR Congo) faces IBA World Championships silver medalist Alcinda Helena Pangwana from Mozambique, who also bagged silver in Birmingham.

In the men's bouts, DR Congo's Fiston Mbaya in the 63,5kg category faces 35-years-old Mauritian veteran Collin Louis Richarno, who claimed silver I. Birmingham.

In men’s 71kg, DR Congo national champion and African Zone 3 Championships winner David Tshama fights Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Tiago Muxanga from Mozambique.

In the heaviest weight class of the tournament, men’s 80 kg, Congolese African Games 2019 silver medalist Peter Pita Kabeji meets in a re-match with African Zone 3 Championships winner Fotouo Totap from Cameroon. Totap won the first meeting in the African Zone 3 Championships finals.

Last year’s celebrations were held in Belgrade, Serbia, and included an open workout featuring world champion Roy Jones Jr of the USA and German national featherweight champion Zeina Nassar.

IBA President Umar Kremlev is one of the VIP guests expected.





WOMEN'S BOUTS

50kg: Gisele Nyembo (DR Congo) vs Teddy Nakimuli (Uganda)

57kg: Marcelat Sakobi (DR Congo) vs Elisabeth Oshoba (Nigeria)

70kg: Brigitte Mbabi (DR Congo) vs Alcinda Helena Pangwana (Mozambique)

MEN'S BOUTS

63,5kg: Fiston Mbaya (DR Congo) vs Collin Richarno (Mauritius)

71kg: David Tshama (DR Congo) vs Tiago Muxanga (Mozambique)