Naluggwa happy to take responsibility

Ashait Naluggwa receives a well weighted ball deep on the left wing with her left foot.

She then rolls her right boot over the ball and as Rines defender Peace Aloyo approaches to close off the by-line, Naluggwa side foots the ball into the box. From here it is clear, what this Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals forward, who at this point has no support from teammates, is about to do but Aloyo who had quickly committed has been given no chance to recover.

Naluggwa then curls the ball into the top corner of the near post, in what she hopes will now become a signature move, to give Rines goalkeeper no chance.

The goal, which came after teammate Jauhara Nabaggala’s forceful effort, ensures that this UCU side which was predicted to struggle in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) this season run away 2-0 winners from Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso, where they have started their campaign this term.

The goal is a thing of beauty and speaks to a talent Hasifah Nassuna, arguably the most decorated female footballer in Uganda, had talked to me about early this year.

“When you look at the (then UCU) squad, Ashait is one of those with immense potential to help our attack,” Nassuna once told me last season as UCU struggled to find partners that could mount a title charge.

UCU coach Godfrey Magoba describes the lean Naluggwa as “a player that thrives on intrinsic motivation and one that scored highest in all our pre-season tests. She possesses the power and speed that can hurt teams.”

All that can be seen in the targets the player sets for herself. Her friends like Fauzia Najjemba, with whom they represented Mukono district in Primary School competitions before they parted ways in secondary school, and Nassuna are not only household names in our women’s football but also take time off to encourage her to join them at the top.

Setting targets

“I promised myself that I will take more responsibility this season and I am working hard on that,” 19-year old Naluggwa, who also set her eyes on a national team berth “in two years” tells SCORE after a brilliant start to her second season in the top flight.

Responsibility is a word that one feels was not common place – at least not according to their overall performance – in UCU’s dressing room last season. Most of the attacking work was left to their then captain Nassuna, who has since moved to Kampala Queens, as they fell from a good start to finishing fourth – 11 points behind champions She Corporate.

Naluggwa scored only one goal (against Lady Doves) last season. Of the other 26 goals, Nassuna had 15 meaning that the rest of the team shared 11.

Naluggwa partly puts her returns down to missing games after she sustained an injury in a build-up game against a men’s team.

Her flying start to this season, where they have won their three opening games, probably exonerates her. After Rines, Naluggwa bagged a brace in a 4-0 home win over Asubo-Gafford and scored the second in their 3-2 away win at champions She Corporate last Saturday.

“I believe that to some level we did not work together as a team last season. But now everyone seems to have renewed energy and we are working hard,” she adds.

Naluggwa, however, wants her teammates to keep grounded and take it one day at a time. They were still flying at this point last season before their form collectively dipped.

Most of the players she was with last season left as they had completed their education at UCU but there have been interesting additions including new attacking partners Maureen Kinavodori and Sharon Naddunga, who share and switch between attacking midfield and striking roles, during games.

“People come and go. That is a constant in life. It makes me sad because most of the players welcomed me well last season but I understand their moves,” she says.

The start

Naluggwa is no stranger to movement herself. Two years ago, she was grappling with life in the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) with Isra Academy before her most dear coach Williams Kyeswa secured a move to UCU ahead of the 2021/22 academic year.

Kyeswa has been the constant in Naluggwa’s career. When she finished primary school at Fairway, she joined Mpoma Girls in 2015, where there was next to no girls’ football. Kyeswa then secured a move to Lubiiri SS, where Naluggwa did not only return to playing a sport she loves so much but also completed her Senior Four before he again got her a place at Mukono Bishop SS.

“It has always been about balancing schools and football. I believe that is why he got me a place at UCU and not any other university, where that balance could be distorted,” Naluggwa says.

Another thing that she hopes is not distorted soon – or maybe ever – is her new found ability to score crucial goals.





AT A GLANGE

Name: Ashait Naluggwa

Date of Birth: October 9, 2003

Parents: Sulaiman Muwanga (father) & Alizik Nakayaga (mother)

School: Uganda Christian University (UCU)

*Finished Senior Six at Mukono Bishop SS

*Finished Senior Four at Lubiiri SS

*Finished Primary Seven at Fairway P/S, Mukono

Course: Bachelors of Science in Accounting & Finance

Club: UCU Lady Cardinals