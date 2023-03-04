Nam Blazers rebuild underway

After losing the National Basketball League championship by a mere two points last season, Namuwongo Blazers needed to add a few pieces to the team to have another go this year.

That 66-64 loss to City Oilers in Game Seven of the finals sent a clear message that maintaining the core of the Blazers team and improving it in the off-season would be of huge concern to the eight-time champions.

But that Blazers’ foundation collapsed the moment Saidi Amisi, Ariel Okall, David Deng, Daniel Monoja, Peter Obleng, Joseph Ikong, Daniel Juuko, Collins Kasujja and Kennedy Wachira walked out for various reasons.

The trio of Amisi, Obleng and Kasujja crossed to KIU Titans, Deng and Wachira are playing in Burundi while Juuko retired from the game. Joseph Ikong left for the US before the end of last season while Okall is playing in Oman.

Restart

As the Blazers unveiled mega plans for the season at Abja Parks, Naalya last Saturday, it was clear that the team had taken a fresh start.

Only three of the nine players unveiled were part of the team that played the finals last October.

Team captain Paul Odongo is the only starter from last season.

Syrus Kiviiri spent the biggest part of the season recovering from injury and barely played while Richard Ongom played off the bench.

Chol Nyuot did not play any game in the finals.

But there are big arrivals in Namuwongo.

Former finals MVP Landry Ndikumana, Geoffrey Soro and Michael Makiadi are the stand-out names unveiled and will form the core of the team.

The three bring experience to a Blazers side ready to go one step at a time when the new season tips off next Friday.

“As always we set our expectations as we move along the season based on the team’s potential,” head coach Stephen Nyeko told Score after the unveiling.

“What was on our mind was to have a fans’ meet and greet to say thank you and also erase their fears of the team being obsolete,” he added.

There were concerns when the player exodus was followed by former CEO Farouk Zzinda stepping down from his role.

Some of the players who left did not have any kind words for the team management, accusing the club of non-payment of wages and empty promises.

The fears were, however, settled when club sponsors Motorola Solutions committed 200m to the team for the coming season.

Nyeko, who took Blazers close to winning the championship on his first attempt as head coach in the National Basketball League, would rather take the positives from 2022 and not focus on the departures.

He also assured this paper that all players who left the club with unpaid wages should be confident there is a plan to clear those.

“To us, this is a new opportunity to reinvent the wheel and we look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Teams are allowed to register up to 18 players yet Blazers have just nine at the moment. The team will be looking to add to their roster before Friday.

There is also a mid-season window through which clubs can add more players as long as their 18 slots are not used up.

Home first

The vibe around Namuwongo during last year’s finals was something new to Ugandan basketball.

Cinema halls, commonly known as bibanda, were showing Blazers’ games and there was genuine interest from people who stay, work or have any connection with Namuwongo.

The Blazers have used the off-season to not only look for players to replace those who left but also interest some big shots with a Namuwongo connection.

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and Dr. Ian Clarke are some of the people the management has visited, and more such visits are planned to create awareness of the club.

“Most of the players are born and bred in Namuwongo, which speaks to the kind of attitude we would like to have as a team,” Nyeko revealed.