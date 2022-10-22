Namatovu keen on inspiring next generation

Makerere University's journey in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) this season could hugely depend on how their striker Sharon Namatovu performs.

The lanky forward has led their attack for four seasons and the returns have been different but this term, they are focused on proving themselves.

"We work as a team and have a huge belief that we can put up competition in all our games and the season overall," Namatovu says.

Makerere, who have just been promoted, have played four games so far; winning away in Masindi against Namatovu's former employers Lady Doves, drawing with champions She Corporate and record league winners Kawempe Muslim then losing 1-0 to current leaders Kampala Queens.

She has scored just one of their three goals; an 81st minute penalty against Kawempe - weeks after missing one that could have buried She Corporate on the league's opening weekend. The other two goals came from Daphine Nalubowa.

The next stop will be at Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) - Lubaga, also a side that Namatovu represented a few years ago and she must start firing.

"Individually, I want to be the top scorer and I believe that my goals would then help the team to compete and stay up," Namatovu reasons.

She has always been Makerere's go to girl for goals but how do we even start to unpack that!

Last term, in the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL), she scored 13 goals as Makerere got promoted as league winners.

In 2021, she scored their lone goal in the shortened version of FWSL that ended in relegation at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

But before the Njeru tournament, Namatovu scored seven goals in the 2019/2020 FWEL season, her first at Makerere but one cut short by the Covid-19 outbreak, to steer them up.

"I don't remember how I joined Makerere but I think my friends like Shadia Namugerwa told coach Fred (Ndawula) about me," Namatovu says.

Starting out



The season before that (2018/19), there was only one football league for women. The clubs in the then topflight FWEL were divided into two groups Elizabeth and Victoria. The top five clubs in each group were taken to start the new topflight FWSL while Makerere and others stayed in what became the second tier FWEL.

Namatovu had played for eventual finalists Doves, who lost the title to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, in that 2018/19 season.

"But only for half a season because the coach hardly played me.

"I decided to quit because we were based in Masindi and I was not playing yet I had academy work (more on this later) to pursue in Kampala," shares Namatovu, who adds that she did not regret the decision even when Doves made the final because "it means nothing to me if a team does well and I have no contribution towards that success."

Her stay in Masindi was as short lived as the one before that in Lubaga, where she thinks she was sold by the club because it wanted to concentrate on players studying at the school - UMHS.

But from 2013 to 2017, she had enjoyed a stable stay at Muteesa I Royal University, where she also pursued a Bachelor's degree in Social Works and Social Administration until 2019.

"I joined Muteesa before I finished my secondary education because there was a promise of obtaining a scholarship.

In fact, I was one of the pioneer players and I was with them right from the regional (Kampala) league in 2013 (before the national league started) and I have also played beach soccer for them," she recalls.

It is at Muteesa that Namatovu started to feel a sense of greater purpose beyond just her playing career.

As a child, growing up in Kansanga, she watched - mostly Arsenal - and played football with her brothers and boys that could only allow her to keep goal.

Some of these include Mustapha Kizza and Ashraf Mugume, who have not only become lifelong friends but have also since turned her into a KCCA fan.

She returned everyday from school to play among these boys until Rogers Nkugwa - formerly a coach at UMHS - took her to Princess Diana High School, Munyonyo in 2012 to play among girls and turned her into a midfielder.

It is from here that she met coach Michael Natiima, who took her to Muteesa in 2013, and later with Nkugwa inspired her to fall in love with coaching.

"I was 11 and loved the game but I was also trying netball. In fact my family wanted me to focus on netball more because for them that was more of a girls' game," she recalls.

The two coaches were also working at the KS Sparta 09 academy that is attached to the Watoto Wasoka Foundation that is supported by the Common Goal - a global project.

A bigger goal



The more she hang out with Nkugwa and Natiima, the more she learnt the game and got drawn to their work of giving children in the slum areas a chance to play football.

In fact it was Natiima that switched her from midfielder to striker.

"One of our strikers, I think Janat Nakibuuka, was injured so the coach asked me to move forward because I could use both feet. He believed I can and I am stuck there," Namatovu says.

Namatovu did coaching courses and community projects with the foundation that later pushed her to convince them to start a girls' team in 2020.

When she is not training or playing with Makerere, this academy, which she describes as her family, is her daily occupation.

"The reason, I play now is to change that mindset among parents, most of whom are just not informed.

I want to inspire the children that I am coaching and those that watch us all as FWSL players to see that women can play football.

I call upon my fellow players; we need to empower the kids coming up, we need to be role models so that girls can freely play football," Namatovu, oozing passion, makes this rallying call.

The intriguing bit is that Namatovu has no dream of playing for the national team. She is a functional forward that talks a good game and has been around for a while.

She is inspired by Arsenal and Netherlands forwards Vivianne Miedema and loves to watch both Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifah Nassuna, who in the light of last week's article about UCU's Ashait Naluggwa recommended we talk to Namatovu too.

Is it because she plays for the 'lesser' clubs that she has never had a look in?

"I cannot tell. I have done what I can to help my teams but I have never been summoned. So that dream does not exist for me as I now prefer to concentrate on Makerere and helping these kids get the opportunities I did not have."

AT A GLANCE

Name: Sharon Namatovu

Date of Birth: July 7, 1998

Parents: Julius Matovu (father), Ruth Nansubuga (mother, deceased)

Club: Makerere University

Previously represented: Lady Doves, Uganda Martyrs HS Lubaga, Muteesa I Royal University