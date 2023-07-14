Namilyango find a lost appetite for onion bag

As Namilyango College hosted Kira College Butiki for the Fufa TV Cup first round return leg last month, one would have expected the entire school population to descend upon ‘Nakivubo’, the official football playground in front of Hanlon House.

The hosts were playing catchup after a 2-1 loss a few days earlier in Butiki. However, a few metres away from the game was a beehive of activity at the rugby pitch.

It was just a school team training session but the stands had numbers rivalling those following proceedings on the football game.

It only points to one thing, that football remains the most popular game in the country and globe at large but in Namilyango, rugby has its coveted place.

In the end, Butiki completed the double over Namilyango with a 1-0 victory.

But has rugby been the college’s primary sport since time immemorial? No, despite rugby being introduced in Namilyango College in as early as the 1960s’, it only grew prominent in the late 1980s’ as football and boxing hogged the headlines before.

In the 1980s , football was big to the extent that on a good evening the 700m green stretch from ‘Nakivubo’ to ‘ Bugembe’ on the far end of the school fence would have football being played on.

The same stretch has two football pitches, a cricket and rugby space. Other school areas too were turned into makeshift football grounds.

These included the space in front of the administration block, the space in front of Campling and Biermans houses, the A level block too never survived. In a nutshell, the school breathed and lived football.

“Without a doubt. it was football and that is why we had major two football pitches in Nakivubo and Bugembe,” recalls Gawaya Tegulle, a celebrated city lawyer who was in Namilyango between 1984 and 1990 when asked what the dominant sport was back in the day.

Talents

During Tegulle’s six-year stay at Namilyango, he witnessed exceptional talents like Ken Serukenya, Opika Opoka, Andrew Seguya (now Uganda Wildlife Authority executive director), Ben Omoding, Chris Karama, Jay Jay Masiga, Thomas Onega and Mike Mutebi who was his classmate.

The latter, a former KCCA FC coach, stood out. “We had Mike Mutebi of Billington House who joined the school team in senior two. He was very good and I think the finest footballer I ever saw in Uganda. He was a complete football player that could play in any position. To me, he was a better footballer than Sam SSimbwa and Jackson Mayanja,” says Tegulle.

He also goes on to say that most of the footballers from Namilyango did not pursue football careers because academics came first.

“A story of a Namilyango boy would not be complete without a degree,” he recollects.

The level of football played in the school back then was so high that breaking into the school team was a tall order.

Super League clubs Sc Villa, UCB and Hodari Fc were hosted at the school yet games were competitive.

It was unfortunate that because of the instability at the time, school competitions were not held but Tegulle mentions Kibuli SSS, Kololo SS and St.Mary’ College Kisubi as some of Namilyango’s rivals then.

Alumni

That Fufa president Eng.Moses Magogo and his predecessor Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa are both Namilyango alumni, football indeed had its time there.

Boxing too was big in Namilyango, the sport had a facility - famously referred to as 'the pyramid' - that no other school could dream of.

It had an international size ring, training space and was equipped with the latest boxing accessories.

“We used to hear about it but no one talked about it or really gave it attention,” Tegulle says of rugby.

It was not until around 1986, around the same time the NRA rebels were taking over Kampala that rugby got its major breakthrough.

It took a certain Paul Christopher Olok who joined from Nairobi where he had had his early education to help rugby topple football at the great college.

“He had an interest in rugby. He was one of the people that reignited rugby, firing up people and by 1990, it was picking up at the expense of football,” adds Tegulle.

Rugby has since remained the most popular sport at the institution but the Fufa TV Cup has given the football’s dim candle a chance to grow a bigger flame.

While giving his post-match remarks after the 1-0 home defeat to Butiki, Namilyango captain Godwin Galle expressed disappointment but had something positive to say.

“It was hard luck on our side but I believe we shall improve with time. The good thing is we have been able to participate in these games and now know how everything works. We have set the stage for future teams and hopefully we can dominate the completion in future,” Galle said.

“We want these schools (traditional schools) to start actively playing football at the levels they did in the past because back then they were producing national team players. However, they have lost touch with football for academics yet I believe an intelligent boy can also be a good footballer,” said FUFA TV Cup organizing committee chairman Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe.

Impact

Namilyango College football patron Pius Okwanga has witnessed the impact the Fufa TV Cup has had on the school and he believes there is more to come.

“Initially, we thought these boys were just talented in rugby but we have realized we have very special talent in football that we need to give attention to,” he told Score.

According to Okwanga, it is strategic that most of the talented footballers are between senior one and senior three, giving the school a chance to build a formidable team for the coming editions.

“We have ticked the inspiration box, the boys are now inspired and interested more than ever. We have a plan in place starting with more training with a good coach. We also want to play as many friendly games as possible with neighbouring schools and other big names in school football and participate in more tournaments,” added Okwanga.

The Fufa TV Cup has planted a seed and only time can tell how good the harvest will be. The excitement is evident and the school administration is on board to revive the beautiful game in the country's oldest school.

Fufa TV Cup

Results

Kiira College Butiki 2-1 Namilyango College

Namilyango College 0-1 Kiira College Butiki