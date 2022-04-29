Nassuna: Be patient, the century will come

If Fufa ever think of renaming the Women Super League in honour of their players, Hasifah Nassuna would receive huge consideration.

The 24-year-old UCU Lady Cardinals attacker is in her eighth season in the topflight. In the last seven, she won four titles, three top scorer gongs and three most valuable player accolades. She is still in the running this season.

Each season has been defined by what she does or does not do. The 2015 season was about if Nassuna’s Kawempe could upset her old side Buikwe She Red Stars in the final. They duly did in Nakibubo.

2016 was about whether Nassuna and co. could defend the title. They did so in a shootout against She Corporate.

In the extended 2016/2017 season, her partner in crime Sandra Nabweteme left for the US and questions lingered on if Nassuna would uplift Kawempe on her own. She answered by scoring 26 goals as Kawempe won a third title on the bounce.

Ahead of the 2017/18 season, Nassuna moved to UCU alongside Ruth Aturo and Sharon Apony. Would they lead UCU, which had made three playoffs in the past, to the title?

Kawempe had other ideas but Nassuna finally delivered in another top scoring and dominant 2018/19 season.

Covid-19 washed out 2019/20 season, while Lady Doves defeated UCU in the shortened 2021 campaign.

“I like to win trophies and matches, that is what that keeps me going,” Nassuna speaks of her consistency at the top of the women’s game.

Overall, she has accumulated 98 goals, including six this term, most of them belters that goalkeepers would be embarrassed to look at a second time.

“I cannot say the goalkeepers have been poor because that is undermining their efforts. But I train a lot on different ways to shoot. Unfortunately, we cannot see some of the goals again because we hardly have cameras at our matches,” says the footballer inspired by Messi, as well as women football stars Marta (Brazil), and American pair of Carl Lloyd and Alex Morgan, among others.

“I try to imitate Messi but such things are never captured. Maybe if they were, I would long have received an opportunity to play abroad but you cannot force luck. Whenever that chance comes, I will be ready.

“For the women (international players), I feel I am not far from their level but they have better opportunities.”

UCU struggles

Her first goal was scored against Kakira in Nabweru seven years ago but the lead up from 93 scored against Olila in Soroti in February to 100 is taking longer.

At the start of the season, UCU were flying with four wins on the bounce. But they have won just twice in the last six games and are trailing She Corporate (25 points in 11 games) by seven points.

“The century will come, sure deal,” Nassuna tells Score. “But my form has not been the best. When I’m on form, I score braces and hat-tricks. We did not have any pre-season training so that early bounce was because of the hunger we had for football.

“We always had good first halves then played terribly in the second. I think that is how we started struggling and running out of luck. We have conceded many late goals despite dominating games and creating lots of chances,” Nassuna adds.

The forward believes the title is not yet out of their grasp as all teams in contention have to play each other.

Today, UCU host Olila, a match that will also be the climax of activities to launch a new Fifa-funded league development project.

Nassuna, the only league MVP yet to have a stint abroad, would still love to bend things to her will but “it’s no longer easy because the league has grown.”

“It’s not easy to be consistent for all these seasons. I’ve lost some pace but the edge I’ve over other players is experience,” she says.

Locally, she is impressed by upcoming stars like Hadijah Nandago, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Sumaiya Nalumu.

“They do things I like to do like take on opponents in small spaces.”

Position dilemma

Nassuna loves being around the ball which is somewhat contradicts the loads of goals she bags. It has been hard for her coaches, especially in the national team, to nail down a specific position for her.

“Coach Ayub (Khalifa) tried to make me a number 9 but I cannot stand and wait for the ball. I love to be involved in everything, even defensively. I love to create.

“He eventually played me more in attacking midfield or next to Sandra. We both knew what to do so we flourished. At UCU, I have played a lot on the wing but sometimes I partnered (Moreen) Kinavudori. She was willing to sacrifice for me to lead the line. She trusted me.”

For the national team, Nassuna has surprisingly not enjoyed as much influence as at her clubs despite being national top scorer with 14 goals since 2016. She was named captain in 2018 but after missing the Cecafa tournament that year, the armband did not return.

“I am focused on being on the team not being captain. I understand that I cannot be in the team because of my name, I have to work for it. I have to give the coaches a reason to put me in the team and maybe there have been times when I have not performed.

“It is also hard to say I want to play in a certain position because football these days is about systems and roles. Asking to play in a certain position is like saying let the other 10 play as a team while I do my individual things.”

Nassuna still expects to be called up for the team that will camp in Njeru for the Cecafa Championships next month to prepare for the July 2-23 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“This is the first time for our generation so everyone wants to perform well because it can unlock opportunities.