National sports athletes play ambassadorial role and should be treated as such by GoU

A few years ago, when Amama Mbabazi was Prime Minister and Jessica Alupo Education and Sports minister, they announced a development that eventually turned out to be more illustrative than its outcome. They declared that any sporting outfit that lay claim to the name Uganda was conceivably the property of the Government of Uganda (GoU).

Their strain of thinking ultimately came to the conclusion that since GoU picked up the tab for these national teams, it ought to have a say in how they are run. Fair enough.

Many observers who were so accustomed to watching the thinking around national teams slide into a zero-sum game found the development strangely comforting.

The strangeness was triggered by the fact that it should not be an epiphany that the government must do all the heavy lifting on national teams.

Politically, people tend to walk away from the scene of an accident. GoU has – even with the prescriptions of Mbabazi and Alupo all those years back – severally retreated into opaqueness after watching national teams become a train wreck.

The unintended consequences of this hands-off approach have recently brought down their entire weight to crush all things Uganda. Not just sport, but all things Uganda!

This is precisely what Mbabazi spoke out against when GoU promised to be front-and-centre at the conversation of national teams. Unfortunately, if expectedly, GoU instead got bogged down in interminable discussions that have swerved us toward the edge of the precipice.

In the past few days, Ugandan athletes on national duty have incrementally returned positive tests for Covid-19. From the Uganda Sevens at the Olympic repechage in the Principality of Monaco to the first batch of Team Uganda athletes in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, Uganda has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The backstory of the Covid-19 positive cases can be traced back to Mbabazi’s promises that eventually provided hot air but no liftoff. If optimism had not given way to doubts about GoU’s willingness, then funds would have been made available to have our national teams live in ‘bubbles” away from the public.

Instead, cash-strapped sporting federations have been forced to play Russian Roulette with athletes entrusted to their care.

The consequences have been fatal with Uganda’s reputation summarily taking a bruising hit. The red flag has furiously gone up for tourists who were toying with the idea of holidaying in Uganda.

If there was any doubt as to whether sport and tourism are joined at the hip, recent destructive backlashes have readily provided an answer. Don’t expect tourists to stream in from Monaco or Japan anytime soon.

Yet had things been handled as they ought to be, Philip Wokorach’s sidesteps and Joshua Cheptegei’s afterburners at the homestretch would have attracted visitors in their legions. We would not be that country teeming with Covid-19 positive cases. No. We would instead be a country teeming gems.

People would be interested to know how we manufacture the gems in question. But since GoU was indulgent in word and venomous in deed to what Mbabazi promised, Uganda is now the global laughing stock.

The ails of our sporting ambassadors (that is exactly what they are, ambassadors) have had Uganda negatively personalised and highly caricatured.

