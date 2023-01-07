National Sports Forum, useful initiative but still a long way to go

For more than six hours sports federation executives spent in the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo during the National Sports Forum, energy levels were high. There is candid talk and the challenges federations as well as associations face are directly addressed to the minister.

But you had to look at one of the federation president’s notebook – he doodled on all five pages of the notebook he was given!

The National Sports Forum, a quarterly meeting between federations and the Ministry of Education and Sports, addresses key issues affecting sports performance.

“This Forum offers a better platform for wide consultations, and opportunity for considerations so as to tap diverse experiences of the various stakeholders in the sports sub sector. I would therefore like to hear members present developmental ideas for sport development not lamentations,” Sports Minister Peter Ogwang said in his opening remarks.

Ogwang reported that 2022 was a successful year in reference to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Islamic Games in Konya, Turkey.

All in all, Ugandan sportsmen raked in 167 gold medals, 130 silver and 146 bronze, a total 443 medals from global events.

Doing enough

Ogwang said that the forum helps to ease issues surrounding sports funding and the NCS parliamentary probe.

It has been reported that there is a big cut in the money expected from the government.

Patrick Ogwel, the National Council of Sports (NCS) said that the next sports budget has been reduced to Shs7.6b from Shs47b. This quarter, Shs300m will be released for all 51 federations and associations.

"I have personally held a meeting with the chairman of the National Planning Authority (NPA) because sports has been benefitting from the subvention budget. For them it is like more of consumption but truth be told the sports sector was in subvention to facilitate and prepare teams for international competitions. We will work directly with the Ministry of Finance and NPA to make sure that what has been for sports as of now remains," Ogwang said.

Ogwang, an open-minded minister downplayed the ongoing parliamentary probe into the National Council of Sports (NCS), saying it is a normal procedure and that the NCS management is adhering to all requests from the Parliamentary Committee and availing all the necessary information.

“Some of the National Federations and Associations have also had their input into proceedings and we will patiently wait for the findings which will help guide our actions going forward, for the good of the Sector. As we wait, I would like to call on the media to exercise professionalism and journalistic ethics, to crosscheck and verify information they receive, and to give all the sides concerned a fair voice in their reports,” he said.

Can do more

The National Sports Forum is one of the largest quarterly gatherings of administrators in the sports industry. Even though the minister warned about lamentations, it was the order of the day.

The netball officials threw their dirty linen before the minister. The red flag was when Amina Mande introduced herself as the General Secretary before she immediately received a stick from the president Sarah Babirye Kityo, who said they no longer had a General Secretary but a chief executive.

The early exchanges dampened the mood in the warmly lit room but it did not stop there.

Uganda Table Tennis Association boss Robert Jjagwe launched a scathing attack on Ogwel calling the NCS General Secretary ‘a liar’ while Ogwel referred to Jjagwe as “the rude man”. The minister would later invoke his powers to have Jjagwe’s assertions be probed by the CIID.

Emmanuel Mwaka, the Uganda Chess Federation president taunted NCS saying they eat the flesh and serve sports federations bones and soup.

FUFA deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza was visibly agitated and said on the sidelines that the forum needs to move from its current state to discuss more developmental ideas.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president Uganda Woodball Federation stressed that NCS needed a helping hand on technical matters especially taxation but stressed that such a forum needs to help associations grow into strong brands.

“As woodball, we are just 13 years old but we have a number of strategic partners. If we are to grow sports, we should look at the government as a facilitator and their budget as supplementary to what we do,” Kayongo, the finance manager of Ndejje University, said.

Thinking loud

The minister rightly noted that the forum needs new ideas. A paradigm shift is long overdue.

It is important to note that at such a forum, federation executives ought to discuss the latest trends, ideas, and innovations shaping the sports industry and strive to create a community and family rather than divisions.

There should also be an opportunity of learning from top sports business leaders on the latest best practices and trends impacting the industry.

“I think we need to put more emphasis on the core pillars that sustain sports,” Kayongo added, stressing that sponsorship, sales and marketing are key. Other key areas include business development as well as diversity and inclusion.

As German statesman Otto von Bismarck said; "the great questions of the day will not be settled by means of speeches and majority decisions but by iron and blood."

Now is the time to shift from trivial talk to serious work.

Ogwang’s key message

· Call to professionalise the management of National Sports Federations/Associations.

· Vows to fight wrangling saying it has no room in the drive for sports development under his tenure.

· Progress has been made as far as drafting the new Sports Law is concerned. The draft bill is tabled before Parliament by the private member Moses Magogo. He hopes the new law will be in place by the end of January.