Nazziwa stands tall in sea of foreign dominance

After six gruelling days, the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2023 ended at Lugogo Indoor Arena recently.

Nigeria and Egypt dominated matters, bagging eight and six gold medals respectively. Uganda bagged two gold medals, two silver medals. We recap the star acts.

Mariam Eniola Bolaji (Nigeria), 3 gold medals

At her first international meet in 2021m Bolaji beat Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 18-21, 21-14, 21-18 at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Championship final. She became the first African to win gold at a tournament outside Africa.

Since that historic debut in Cartegena, the 17-year-old Nigerian did not look back.

It qualified her for the World Para-Badminton Championship in Japan in October 2022.

On July 9, Bolaji was the only African to win gold at the 2023 Uganda Para-badminton International Championship at Lugogo Indoor Arena. In the final she beat Indian Sanjana Kumari 21-9 and 21-11.

She extended her red-hot form in the Africa Para badminton Championship, winning all her 14 matches and claiming three gold medals. In the SL 3 Singles, she seemed to have an advantage over Uganda’s Elizabeth Mwesigwa (both legs crippled). But that is not her problem.

She is now looking towards either play in Dubai or Australia to improve her chances of qualifying for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Bolaji attributes her success to Rafiu Bello Oyebanji, the man who poached and coached her from scratch. “If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have been playing badminton," she told Score. Unfortunately the former African champion did not see Bolaji’s first major conquest as he died in a road accident weeks before the Spain tournament.

Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif (Egypt), 3 gold medals

The 41-year-old Egyptian is the most experienced on this list. She was into shotput at the 2004 Athens Paralympics and she has played badminton for six years.

At the Uganda International championship, Shaimaa cried for losing the Wheelchair One Singles final to Indian

Alphia James 15-21, 22-20 and 21-23. It was a painful defeat because it was the first time Shaimaa played in the Wheelchair Two category after five years in Wheelchair One.

But she consoled herself with three gold medals from the African event. One in the Women’s Doubles, pairing with Uganda’s Sarah Nazziwa, then beat Nigeria’s Gift Chukwuemeka 21-14 and 21-10 to win the Women’s Singles and paired with fellow Egyptian Atef Abdelkarim Mahmoud to beat Nazziwa and Ali Mukasa 21-4 and 21-2 in the Mixed Doubles.

“It’s great because I am just learning to play in Wheelchair Two but I will get better,” she said after the triple conquest at Lugogo.

Lucky Okoro Chinyeri, Nigeria

The 27-year old broke her left leg in a motor accident four years ago. She started playing badminton as a form of rehabilitation. She has won national medals since 2018.

Okoro won 12 of her 14 matches at the African event en route to winning two gold medals.

Alongside Bolaji she won the Women’s Doubles against Uganda’s duo of Sumini Mutesi and Rose Nansereko.

In the Singles final, the last match of the tournament, she defeated Benin’s Amandine Oloukou in a thriller: 21-15, 19-21 and 21-16.

She may lack mobility but she has a good game reading and good command of the court, which often troubled the lively Oloukou.

She dedicated her success to coach Sunkanmi Adewale and Bolaji’s teamwork.

She hopes for either Dubai or Australia to brighten her chances for Paris 2024.

Chigozie Jeremiah Nnanna (Nigeria), 2 gold medals

He combined with fellow Nigerian Bolaji to beat Egypt’s Mohamed Shaaban Abdelgawa and Zambia’s Martha Chewe 21-8 and 21-5 in SL 3 - SU 5 Mixed Doubles final.

In the Men’s SL 4 final he defeated Uganda’s Hassan Mubiru 14-21, 5-21 to win his second of Nigeria’s eight gold medals.

Sarah Nazziwa (Uganda), 2 gold medals

The Nigerian and Egyptian national anthems played a combined 14 times inside the Lugogo Indoor Stadium at the closing ceremony of the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2023 on Sunday, but Sarah Nazziwa ensured the Ugandan anthem was also played, moreover twice, as she smiled with two gold medals from the six-day event.

Nazziwa, playing for the second year, first bagged gold in the Doubles after a successful combination with Egypt’s Shaimaa Samy Abdellatif to beat Nigeria’s Gift Chukwuemeka and Uganda’s Sylivia Nakanda 21-13 and 21-12 in the Round One of the Wheelchair One and Wheelchair Two Women’s Doubles.

Nazziwa picked a second gold after defeating fellow Ugandan Flavia Basuuta 21-6, 21-12 in the Wheelchair One Singles.

Nakanda and Jennifer Kabuwo took bronze medals in the only event where all the medallists were Ugandans.

“I feel happy and excited because I got more than I expected,” said Nazziwa flashing her easy, lovely smile with her three-year-old daughter Trinity on the laps. “I expected the Singles medal when I saw most entries were Ugandan. But the Doubles gold means a lot more for me.

“Being the reason why the national anthem is played feels really great. And I want these moments to happen again and again.”