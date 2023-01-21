NCS grapple with implementation after evaluating national federations

National Council of Sports (NCS) have finally released their report of the Monitoring and Evaluation exercise they did in early 2021 to ascertain governance and compliance issues in federations.

In line with the 1964 Sports Act and the NCS Statutory Instrument No.38 of 2014, the body conducted the exercise through visits to the federations to verify certificates of incorporation and registration, audited books of account, strategic development plans, budgets, grassroots development plans, activity calendars and reports, member lists, executive committee members and Trustees for the first time since 2017.

Governance

Fifty one federations were visited (only dancesport which was incorporated as a NF after the exercise was spared) by the committee led by assistant general secretary (technical) David Katende, senior administrative secretary (technical) Ivan Mugowa and senior legal and compliance officer (now acting assistant general secretary - administration) Shadia Nakamanya.

They recommended deregistering the kickboxing (which has already been done) which had no substantive leadership after persistent wrangling and court issues, then chess, wrestling and, VX for failing to avail information pertaining to activities, leadership and plans among others.

VX, the report says, hosted the M&E team under a tree at Makerere University. All other federations at least found a physical address for their meetings with 40 of them doing so in their offices.

The issue of offices has been a longstanding debate. Some sports leaders like Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and formerly head of Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) and chairman NCS, have always argued government should provide the bare minimum for this.

"At least have a building where each federation can have space and some money to take care of the secretariat, then they can share boardrooms, printers," Rukare once told this reporter.

NCS and current Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang argue that with their limited funding, the priorities currently are funding national teams and later on developing infrastructure.

While 50 federations had executive committees (excomm) in place, only 26 have secretariats and they were seen as the best performing federations. Twenty five of the federations have excomm members doubling as Trustees, which "breeds a fertile ground for conflict of interest," and were subsequently advised to differentiate the roles and amend their constitutions accordingly.

Interestingly though all federations have term limits for their executive members; with six holding elections every two years, four every three years, three every five years and the remaining 38 tied to the Olympic cycle of four year terms. Also 49 of them proved they are affiliated to the international bodies running their sports; canoe/kayak and dragon boats had no proof.

Only 30 federations availed proof of these executive committee members holding regular meetings while 39 federations proved they hold regular Annual General Meetings (AGM).

Sticking to 30s; 30 federations (58 percent) had strategic development plans while just 12 (24 percent) had grassroots development plans although in the case of the latter, the progress of athletics, netball and swimming among other federations does not really show that the absence of a strategic plan hampers performance.

The data in general concluded that "a sizeable number of federations have not yet embraced or adapted professionalism in the management structure."

This makes for interesting reading as the sports sector yearns to become commercially rewarding.

Funding issues

When Fufa president Moses Magogo came into office in 2013, he argued that football needed two resources; time and money.

He added that money would come from people giving their time to the sport. It is said he effectively ended his career as an engineer donating his time to spearhead the progress that we now see at Fufa House, Mengo. The M&E team reported that Fufa employs 60 people and runs a Shs32b budget, more than any other federation.

University sports (AUUS), badminton, tennis, cycling, boxing, Paralympic Committee, woodball, skating, motorsports, scrabble, ludo, rugby, cricket, lacrosse, handball, netball, baseball, kabaddi and deaf sports also presents budgets of over Shs1bn.

Recently, federations that also affiliate to UOC debated on Zoom on whether they need to put up structures like secretariats, financial systems as they prepare for the increased funding from government and the much talked about commercialisation of the sector.

Some argued they need the money to come in first as it will facilitate the procurement of systems and also pay staff. They all agreed it is a proper chicken and egg story but that they need a balance.

The report shows that most federations have the bare minimums to make their finances work; budgets and bank accounts but it is in having audited books of accounts that they draw the line. The figures show that 22 federations proved audits for 2017, 26 for 2018, 26 for 22 and 11 for 2020 hence worrying concerns as "the true financial life of the federations (NFs) cannot be ascertained to establish whether the NF has the capacity to absorb and account for bigger monies if extended to it."

Still, this did not stop NCS from extending funds to 38 federations in the financial year 2021/22. Most likely even for the current year (2022/23), whose report will come later in December, federations that do not have approved audited books could receive government funds.

In terms of funding; 50 federations had had a cash injection from government of any kind. Just 32 have their members paying subscription fees, 30 proved to have received sponsorship of any kind, 16 get grants from their international bodies (IFs), 31 have received donations, 13 pick monies from tournament fees and just six depend on gate collections.

Recommendations

The report concluded that the evaluation should be done quarterly first to comply with the Statutory Instrument but also to ensure federations are making advancements.

"Federations are autonomous so enforcement of these recommendations is not easy.

"We are here to work each other but I will not come to sweep your house," NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel said as he signed off a copy of the M&E document for this newspaper just over a week ago.

Athletics - for their worldly performances, Fufa, cricket - for their ability to attract sponsorship in and out of the country, swimming, rugby - for being generally well run plus golf - for their ability to have well run facilities across the country were commended as the "role model" federations.

The M&E team also recommended that government gives tax waivers on imported sports equipment.

Just 51 percent of the federations had asset registers so one wonders how the other federations keep track of the equipment used to play their sports. Some sports still have equipment tied up in customs warehouses as they grapple to clear taxes.

Katende's team also recommended tax reliefs be given to companies that hugely sponsor sports. But there were no figures on what should be considered 'huge sponsorship packages.'

Everyone knows the lyrics of the old age song of "lack of proper facilities in this country" but the M&E team also noted that even the available public ones are hardly accessible.

In the newly proposed Sports Bills - one propelled by Magogo and another by government, NCS has been backed to take care of all sports facilities in the country.

But the cricketers and hockey players who have watched their training sessions and sometimes competitions in Lugogo cancelled because the facilities have been booked to music concerts will sneer at this.

Some federations like USF have also not been very open to the idea of partnering with government to establish a swimming pool because they feel the latter will take totalitarian control as is the case with the facilities in Lugogo.

They also fear that NCS will also prioritize making money from a facility so much needed by clubs, who in turn look at the federation to offer such facilities.





Main Elements: Certificate of Incorporation, Certificate of Registration, audited books, strategic development plan, grassroots development plan, budget, activity calendar, activity report, members list, excomm members, Trustees, secretariat, physical office, terms of office, proof of executive committee meetings, proof of AGMs, Affiliation to IFs, bank accounts, asset registers, sources of funding

Federations without offices: VX, bodybuilding, table tennis, chess, skating, ultimate frisbee, gymnastic, hockey, rowing, canoe/kayak, dragon boat

Federations that did not provide strategic plans: AUUS, Fuba, hockey, swimming, zurkaneh, chess, squash, taekwondo, canoe/kayak, dragon boat, gymnastics, wrestling, weightlifting, handball, athletics, netball, table tennis, baseball, ultimate frisbee, VX, American football, bodybuilding, deaf sports

Federations with grassroots plans: Fufa, golf, archery, kabaddi, rugby, draughts, ludo, scrabble, boxing, Paralympic Committee, roll ball.

Overall Score Per Federation (Out of 36)

Boxing - 36

Fencing - 34

Golf - 34

Badminton - 33

Cricket - 33

Rugby - 33

Tennis - 33

Woodball - 33

Archery - 31

Athletics - 31

Climbing - 31

FMU - 31

Swimming - 31

Volleyball - 31

Fufa - 30

Kabaddi - 30

Lacrosse - 30

Netball - 30

Paralympic Committee - 29

Basketball - 26

Handball - 26

Cycling - 25

Ludo - 25

Scrabble - 25

University Sports - 25

Judo - 23

Pool - 23

American Football - 22

Darts - 22

Draughts - 22

Roll ball - 22

Weightlifting - 22

Kickboxing - 21

Rowing - 19

Floor ball - 19

Wrestling - 18

Baseball - 17

Canoe/kayaking - 17

Dragon boat - 17

Skating - 17

Table tennis - 17

Zurkhaneh - 17

Hockey - 15

Bodybuilding - 14

Taekwondo - 14

Ultimate frisbee - 14

Squash - 13

Deaf sports - 12

Gymnastics - 12

Chess - 8