Ndejje Elites have eyes on top spot as Volleyball second round starts

Ndejje Elites will start the second round of the National Volleyball League with focus on ending the regular season top of the log.



Currently second on the eight-team table, the defending champions are tied on points with leaders Sport-S and will be looking to beat the Nsambya outfit to top spot after the seven games of the second round.



“The second round is not going to be easy so we have to work harder to improve our weaknesses,” Elites head coach Ronald Kitosi told Score ahead of the second stanza of the season that serves off today at the Old Kampala Arena.



“We are second on the table so our target is to win against the first four teams,” he added.



Sport-S was the only team to have beaten the university side but also boast a better sets ratio, having lost just five sets compared to Ndejje’s six.

The two sides are tied on 18 points.



“We will take one game at a time and play it as a final,”



Having lost opposite Moreen Mwamula, setter Jesca Kaidu and centre blocker Faith Magole to OBB, Ndejje have had to rely on the experience of Belindah Jepkirui and Christine Alupo to negotiate tough games.



Catherine Ainembabazi joined from VVC and her ability to receive and attack has come in handy on several occasions.



If the seven games of the second round are finals for Ndejje, the first of those comes today when the side takes on KAVC in a rescheduled fixture from the first round.



KAVC only managed a single win in the first round and are sixth on the log.