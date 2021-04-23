Ndejje Open to test volleyball preparedness

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

The 2020 Ndejje Open turned out to be the only local volleyball competition held last year after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic paralysed all sectors of life.

Nemostars and Ndejje University Elites won the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, and are the only teams with silverware from the year of inactivity.

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) will now use the same tournament to gauge their preparedness for the return of volleyball action in the country.

UVF first vice president Ahmed Kigunddu says that the federation will take cautious steps before fully opening up the sport.

“We are testing the ground first to see how things go at Ndejje Open,” he said. “From Ndejje we should be able to assess and see how things will be with everyone involved.”

Ndejje University has been hosting sports events under the prevailing Ministry of Health standard operating procedures and this gives confidence to UVF.

URA host their Uganda Premier League matches at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

There will be two categories of competition at this year’s event that serves off today at the university main campus in Luweero.

Only clubs and corporate teams have been accommodated this time round.

Men’s defending champions Nemostars miss the event because they are taking part in the ongoing Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Tunisia.

KCCA, Nkumba and Sky are some of the teams expected to take part having confirmed participation.

New boys in town

Orange Block Buster Volleyball Club will attract the attention of many after heavy recruitment in the transfer window. Setter John Bosco Opendi and receiver attacker John Mark Okurut headline the team’s roster.

The Iganga-based side is coached by renowned attacker Lawrence Yakan and have set their sights on unsettling the order in Ugandan volleyball.

