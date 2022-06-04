Ndejje pick lessons from Africa meet

Ndejje Elites had set themselves a target of getting to quarterfinal stage at the Women’s African Club Volleyball Championship that concluded this week in Kelibia, Tunisia.

They fell short by two positions to finish tenth out 16 teams.

Tenth position might not be what they wanted but under the circumstances, the Ugandan champions will take it and returned to the country with their heads high.

“We fought as a team and I’m sure we picked lessons from this trip,” head coach Ronald Kitosi told Score at the end of the tournament.

Indeed, for Ndejje, it was a case of fighting through challenges on a daily basis.

Tough journey

The team was supposed to have 12 players but one pulled out on the eleventh hour due to exams and Ndejje only left the country with 11.

Of the 11, newly recruited Catherine Ainembabazi sprained her ankle in the team’s last training session in Kampala.

She ended up missing the first game of the tournament against Carthage.

Against ASEC Mimosas, the team badly needed another hard hitter other than Moreen Mwamula and Ainembabazi had to play with the injury.

She gave Ndejje another option on offence and was good with her reception as Kitosi and his charges bounced back to win their first game of the tournament.

The receiver-attacker went on to play the other games albeit sparingly.

Meanwhile the other members of the team were also having their own share of problems.

Sumayah Ndagire, the team’s only libero, had a bout with malaria just like assistant captain Christine Alupo.

The two insisted on playing since the team was already shorthhanded.

“Next time we might have to consider carrying some extra players for replacement purposes,” Kitosi said.

No luck

Tournaments like the club championship require a bit of luck for a team to perform and Ndejje will feel luck was never on their side.

From the draw that put them up against defending champions Carthage and eventual winners Kenya Commercial Bank to the round of 16 pairing with another Kenyan giant Pipeline.

There are no small teams at this level but the three opponents are as big as they come and no wonder they finished one, three and four.

Ndejje had the opportunity to finish the tournament on a high by beating Rwanda Revenue Authority to clinch ninth place but fluffed it in the decisive set.

Three-four record

The Ugandan champions finished the tournament with three wins and four losses, tenth out of 16 teams.

Ndejje opened the tournament in defeat after falling to Carthage in straight sets.

A 3-0 win over Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas was followed by a 3-0 pummeling by KCB to conclude group B action.

There would be more fire coming at the round of 16 stage as Ndejje faced former winners Kenya Pipeline, who eventually beat Carthage to third place.

A straight forward win for the Kenyans pushed the Elites out of the top eight and the goal was now to finish on a high, by clinching ninth spot.

National Alcohol and Liquor (NAL) from Ethiopia were the first opponents for the university side in the classification games and despite putting up resistance in the first two, the innevitable happened and Ndejje took the game in straight sets.

Nigeria Customs Services awaited the Ugandan side at the next hurdle and Ronald Kitosi’s charges made light work of the Nigerians to set up a Uganda-Rwanda clash with RRA.

RRA had been stunned by another Rwandan outfit, APR, at the round of 16.

With the Army side in the top eight, the tax collectors badly wanted to keep tabs by ending the tournament on a high and ninth place, ahead of a Ugandan side didn’t sound bad in the ears of Rwandans.

Lessons learnt

The two coaches, Kitosi and his assistant Sadat Waguma believe they will be better coaches after the experience.

“I have learnt a lot as a coach and as a person. I expect to be better after this,” Waguma told Score.

The two were part of a class for coaches about introduction of video technology in the African game.

Champions: Kenya’s KCB seal title

KCB Women’s Volleyball Team Tuesday won the African Club Championship title after a scintillating 3-1 win (25-18,25-22,11-25,28-26) over Al Ahly of Egypt in the final in Kelibia, Tunisia.