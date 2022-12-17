Ndejje resilience delivers Eastern Africa University Games

There have been hair-raising events in the build-up to the 12th edition of the Eastern Africa University Games, which kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony at Ndejje University,

This is a unique event! Without first year students, many universities and institutions of higher learning in Uganda, were incapacitated but Ndejje soldiered on to host the event that attracts more than 4,000 athletes from Eastern Africa.

The event comes two years after the planned edition in 2020 was forced to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Days to the biannual event, some facilities were still being painted while others will have to be completed after the games.

“This event is unique,” said Ndejje University Chief Executive Officer Prof Eriabu Lugujjo in an interview.

“The economy is down yet the games require huge funding. We have been lobbying for money even in the cabinet and State House,” Lugujjo said.

Initially, the university had wanted to have ‘world class’ facilities including an Olympic size swimming pool and an international standard football pitch according to the masterplan. The athletics tartan is still in Mombasa and could arrive during or after the games following discussions over taxation until the government decided to offer a waiver.

Most of the planned facilities could not be achieved as time ran out on Ndejje who were bringing the games to Uganda only for the third time. Makerere University (2000), Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono (2014) and Kyambogo (2006) organised the earlier events in Uganda.

For the defending champions, who are also the most successful university in the games, having a world class event would cement their position as a sports powerhouse.

“Our mission is very clear. God is on our side and we have to defend the title,” Prof Lugujjo added.

Tedious and strategic, the leadership of vice chancellor Prof Lugujjo and the University Finance Manager Paul Mark Kayongo, has paid the dividends. The commitment from the university council and the resourcefulness of the two senior administrators has been the cornerstone.

“We have never suffered like during this edition. The morale among our athletes is a little down but we are going to make it as successful hosts of the games and the winner of the 12th edition,” Kayongo said.

George Wagogo, the Sports Tutor of Kyambogo University heaped praise on the university.

“I think they (Ndejje) understand so well the magnitude of the games. To deliver the games, you must have good infrastructure, synchronised marketing and student involvement. They seem to have it all,” Wagogo, who was in charge when Kyambogo stepped in to host the games when University of Kigali pulled out at the eleventh hour, said.

Bonkas Solano, an executive committee member of the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) actually summed it best.

“Ndejje has done their best. They have proved that they are ready for the games,” Solano said.

Strategy

There have been strategic activities that have not only raised the profile of the games but also raised funds for the mega event.

As early as March, several guests have been invited at Ndejje to see for themselves and help in the rallying call of raising funds.

The organisers led by the Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba were even invited to the State House where President Museveni promised government support. The university requested for $8.5m from the government although only $1m (about Shs3.8m) was delivered.

Voices of support were reiterated by sports Minister Peter Ogwang, NCS General Secretary Patrick Ogwel, Luweero Triangle minister Alice Kaboyo, government Chief Whip Denis Obua, Katikamu South National Unity Platform (NUP) leaning MP Hassan Kirumira, among others.

The university also organised a fundraising dinner at Sheraton Hotel. Everything about it was class apart from the attendance! But the message was clear, the games were going to happen no matter what.

Challenging

The Eastern Africa University Games come at a time of disturbing health emergencies. The outbreak of Covid-19 forced the postponement of the games in 2020.

As the games were in the final days of preparation, Uganda announced the outbreak of Ebola in western parts of the country. This has eaten into the number of foreign universities attending. Initially, a total of 40 universities had been confirmed but latest figures state only 29 are participating.

The hope is that Ebola does not creep into the central region as Covid-19 protocols are already in place.

The organisers have two medical centres at the university and at the Games Village which will be at Lady Irene campus, while all travelling teams are required to have Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Further caution has been taken to provide hand washing points in all fields as well as mandatory Covid-19 testing.

Favourites

All that has been prepared has one end product – the action of the pitch and the victory that accompanies it!

The opening programme will see teams compete in early rounds of badminton, basketball, handball, hockey, karate, netball, football, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, woodball and sitting volleyball.

Ndejje are obviously hot favourites as they have dominated athletics, badminton, basketball, swimming and woodball but there will be no guarantees as other universities are closing in.

UCU have a very competitive basketball team, while the Mukono institution is also strong in volleyball, netball and women football.

Men’s football will be wide open as Kenyatta University is a strong contender alongside Uganda Martyrs Nkozi, St Lawrence and Makerere University Business School. Makerere is a strong contender in mind games especially chess and scrabble.

Numbers will most definitely come into play to determine the overall champion of the games.

Former winners

1999 - Egerton, Kenya

2000 - Makerere, Uganda

2002 - Makerere, Uganda

2004 - Makerere, Uganda

2006 - Ndejje, Uganda

2008 - Makerere, Uganda

2010 - Ndejje, Uganda

2012 - Ndejje, Uganda

2014 - Ndejje, Uganda

2016 - Ndejje, Uganda