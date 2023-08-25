Neiva walks tight rope in Vipers must-win

Leonardo Neiva's work on Saturday is somewhat cut out - win convincingly or bust.

At the St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende this evening, the high-stake is Vipers overturning Jwaneng Galaxy's 2-0 first leg win to progress to the next round of the Caf Champions League.

Six days ago in Gaborone, the writing on the wall read that the Brazilian tactician had the tools but not the plans to draw first blood.

Even when Neiva remained optimistic, the heavy work at his hands and bulging pressure were unmissable.

"It was a very good game, Galaxy are a very organised team, they deserved the win and we congratulate them. We have no excuse but the game is still open.

"If they were able to score two goals here (Gaborone), we can also score them in Uganda but we need to work hard and fix many things," Neiva revealed after the match.

Last season, Neiva's compatriot Roberto Oliveira emphatically swept Central African Republic (CAR) side Real De Bangui 4-0 on aggregate before eliminating DR Congo giants TP Mazembe to storm the group stages.

Without three unanswered goals today, that now looks like a pipe dream for the Venoms.

Mandated tactical changes

Jwaneng Galaxy forward Thabang Vincent Sesinyi who netted a brace at the Labotse Sports Complex will fancy facing the feeble backline of Ashraf Mandela, Issa Mubiru, Hillary Mukundane and Livingston Mulondo again.

Neiva needs a defensive commander and that may force his hand into throwing fit-again Murushid Juuko and reinstating versatile Paul Mbowa at the heart of defence to restore sanity.

The choice of starting error-prone Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza or his auxiliary Fabien Mutombora could also have a huge bearing on the match results considering an away goal sends the dagger deeper into Vipers heart.

Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa invested dollars in Brazilians Gian Carlo Rodriguez and Luiz Otavio Santos aka Tinga plus , Ghanaian Awesome Fumador and Nigerian Abubakar Lawal for big moments like these and may not let Neiva walk scot-free if his ambitious project suffers a stillbirth.

Vipers forwards Rodriguez, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa, Abdu Lumala and Martin Kizza must aim for an early goal at Kitende and hope midfielders Siraje Ssentamu, Bright Anukani and Karim Watambala come through with assists.

Galaxy who?

South African-born Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli will most likely stick to the counter-attack approach that floored the Venoms at home and won him the Botswana Premier League with only two losses.

In forwards Carlos Fredericks and Henry Moagi, Ramoreboli has lethal players that back up Sesinyi in attack and he will task them to punish any Vipers mistake.

Founded in 2015, Galaxy qualified for the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time in the 2021–22 season.

Like Vipers last season, they lost five group games and drew one on their maiden bow. The overall winner will take on either Djabal FC (Comoros) or Orlando Pirates (South Africa) at the next stage.