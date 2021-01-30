Nekusa: A revolutionary to present-day pacenotes

Sweet fate. Frank Nekusa was in Mitchell Hall, Makerere University, when Amos Mugisha’s co-driver sought the student’s help after his in-law had abandoned the cockpit. Nekusa accepted. A love with the fast cars blossomed instantly.

When Frank Nekusa joined the late Charles Muhangi for the 2002 Kenya Safari Rally, they were supposed to be a footnote on a page that was to be dominated by drivers pursuing World Rally Championship (WRC) points.

Being in a service park that had Colin McRae (RIP), Sebastian Loeb, Richard Burns (RIP), Tommi Makinen and Carlos Sainz was a YOLO (You Only Live Once) moment for any local crew.

The Ugandan team, then the only ones to make the trip across the border, started in 33rd in a race of 48 starters.

Muhangi-Nekusa were running eighth when their Subaru Impreza 555 developed a driveshaft problem to force a premature exit.

That car, named Ekitaguriro here after the exhilarating dance performed by the Banyankole in western Uganda, was made famous by McRae’s 1995 WRC triumph.

Nekusa, then Muhangi’s co-driver, would later describe it as the best car he ever raced in. He was perhaps giving it as much credit and taking none.

That’s largely the nature of navigators. They often take the backseat and let the driver shine. For Nekusa, he deserved a lot more credit for changing the game even if motorsport was never his first love.

Described as a very good and jolly person who threw a joke at everyone and was never got angry in public, Nekusa, who came from a rich family, set out to many things, but not a navigator.

A sweet fate

After leaving St. Henry’s College Kitovu in 1974, having done boxing for fun, the teenager joined Coffee, one of the strongest football teams at the time.

While at Makerere University studying Bachelor of Commerce, fate took him to the sport of fast cars in 1977.

His in-law Amos Mugisha’s co-driver opted out after going through the pace notes and finding them too complex.

Mugisha sought help from Nekusa, then a resident of Mitchell Hall, who accepted to help.

That would define Nekusa’s life until his passing last Friday at Victoria Hospital due to Covid-19 at the age of 65.

Hirji and Nekusa escaped unhurt in the 1999 crash.



It took him eight years to take his own plunge, became a rally driver in 1985, this time co-driven by Jack Wavamunno, his contemporary from university.

Over the next three years, the pair got their biggest initiation racing in Kenya. There, Nekusa and Wavamunno spotted a Kenyan driver doing pacenotes that they had never known.

Previously, drivers here only received a road book and never did recce before then. Because they were smart and agile, they immediately picked up on the pacenotes and introduced the innovation here.

Today, good pace notes constitute a large portion of any rally team performances. On his return, Nekusa became Sam Ssali’s navigator in a Datsun PA10.

Glorious partnership with Hirji

In 1988, he joined Karim Hirji, considered the richest driver of that era and raced alongside him until 1998. The duo started racing in a Golf GTI.

Hirji and Nekusa lift their trophies.



By the time Hirji, he and Nekusa won a hat-trick of National Rally Championships from 1993-1995, ending Ssali’s four-year streak (1989-1992).

Together, Hirji-Nekusa won the 1996 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in a Toyota Celica ST185.

Hirji-Nekusa drove and finished three more Safaris from 1996 to 1998 where they placed 10th, 14th and 10th respectively. Hirji stopped racing when their Toyota Celica 205 rammed into a sugarcane tractor that had suddenly joined the race route at Namasiga village near Kakira sugar plantation in September1999.

They managed to escape the burning wreck, but not the beloved ‘Surambaya’ that was reduced to ashes along with the tractor.

Legacy

They were part of the Hirji-funded Dembe Rally Team that also had Kaka Junior, Tushar Ruperalia, George Bitature, Gerald Kiddu and Jimmy Dean. The latter two have since passed on.

Intermittently, Nekusa was in the cockpit with Chipper Adams, going out of his way to help other navigators, too, as if they were never foes.

Nekusa at an event in Kampala



He continued to be involved with, often seen in Lugogo playing with ex-Uganda Cranes players. Also, Nekusa was instrumental in forming the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) in 1997.

A self-trained navigator who subscribed to schools in the UK that sent him books on racing, he was involved with motorsport for 27 years.

On the business side, Nekusa was involved in transport business, owning trucks that brought goods from the Mombasa port.

At a glance

Pacenotes in motorsport

Pacenotes in rallying terms refers to the written details that rally navigators use to aid the drivers to know what is approaching. These notes detail everything, such as direction and speed, road surfaces, bumps and dips, water splashes, blind brows and time controls, at all times telling the driver what he cannot see coming.

Pacenotes are complied before race day during a reconnaissance (known as ‘recce’) run. On the initial pass of the recce, the driver dictates a set of notes to the navigator. On the second pass of the recce, the navigator reads the shorthand pace notes back to the driver, checking them for accuracy and making adjustments if needed.

As told by Fred Musisi Kiyingi

