Nemostars keen to get back on track

Nemostars had to sweat for their first win of the second round after Nkumba Navy forced a decisive set to take home a point last weekend.

Their 3-2 victory was far from convincing and head coach Andrew Okapis is determined to engage second gear when the defending champions face five-time winners KAVC today at the Old Kampala Arena.

“Right now, we are struggling but I am confident we will find our footing,” Okapis told Score ahead of today’s clash.

“KAVC are a very technical side and you can’t take that away from them.”

Like Okapis, Nemostars captain George Aporu would like to see the record champions back to their best to retain the title.

“We’ve to play better. It’s a short second round and our focus is on making the playoffs and eventually winning the title,” he said.

The laboured performance last weekend came after the Kololo-based side had lost 3-1 to Sport-S in the National Clubs Championship final.

Wounded KAVC

KAVC started the second round with a 3-1 loss to Nkumba Navy and are aware of the fight for the top four by teams behind them in the table. Having ended the first round with a 6-3 record, Daniel Okwee’s charges must find form to keep their fourth place.

They fell 3-0 in the reverse fixture and will be looking to avenge that defeat at a time Nemostars are in a dip.