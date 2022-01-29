Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Nemostars keen to get back on track

Higher. Nemostars to leap higher. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

Nemostars had to sweat for their first win of the second round after Nkumba Navy forced a decisive set to take home a point last weekend.
Their 3-2 victory was far from convincing and head coach Andrew Okapis is determined to engage second gear when the defending champions face five-time winners KAVC today at the Old Kampala Arena.

