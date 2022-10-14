Nemostars, OBB clash in repeat of last season final

Nemostars lost one single game in the whole of the regular season the last campaign. Add the two losses to OBB in the finals and the total number of games lost is just three. All to OBB.

Fast forward. The six-time champions have played three regular season games and lost two already. Defeat at the hands of the defending champions at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday will see Andrew Okapis’ charges register as many losses as they had the entire last season.

And Nemostars go into the tie as the underdogs, if previous results are anything to go by. Ndejje Sharks and Sport-S are the teams responsible for Nemostars’ misery so far and OBB will be looking to add more salt to the wounds.

“We are trying to clean our house and I expect us to play better,” Nemostars captain George Aporu told Score ahead of the game.

The skipper missed the 3-0 loss to Sport-S but returns to action with the team in dire need of a result.

OBB, on the other hand, recovered well from their 3-0 defeat to Sport-S by beating KCCA for their first win of the season. It was also the first game for head coach

Luke Eittit and his assistant Daniel Kazibwe.

The two will be looking for a second win of the season and while this might just be the right time to play Nemostars.

“We expect a tough game from Nemostars,” Eittit told this paper.

“We have prepared well despite a few injuries,” he added.

The champions have had to play without opposite Ivan Ongom and are also likely to miss Nathan Edulu. Jonathan Tumukunde will also be in a race against time to make it for the game against his former side.

Sport-S vs. Ndejje

Defending champions Ndejje Elites came from a set down to defeat KCB-Nkumba 3-1 last weekend.

The victory was the team’s third of the season having beaten KCCA and KAVC prior but it is Sunday’s clash with Sport-S that will test the progress made by the university side.

Ronald Kitosi’s charges lost key players from the team that won the title last season but defeated KCCA to start the season on a high and send a reminder that they will not be an easy side to face despite the changes.

Catherine Ainembabazi is Ndejje’s most dangerous weapon on offense but will be up against a Sport-S side with arguably the best defence in the league.

Malik Damulira’s charges have good net defence with Agnes Akanyo and Saidat Nnungi providing the middle blocks.

The team’s cover defence has also been superb and will be a big test for Ndejje.

National Volleyball League





Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

Men:Tigers vs. KCCA -10am

Women: Espoir vs. KAVC -12pm

Men: KAVC vs. Sky -2pm

Men: Nemostars vs. OBB -4pm

Sunday fixture (Old Kampala)

Men: Nkumba vs. Ndejje -10am

Women: Sport-S vs. Ndejje -2pm

Men: Sport-S vs. UCU Doves -4pm



