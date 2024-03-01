Nemostars on course as Volleyball League playoffs draw closer

As the National Volleyball League Playoffs draw ever closer, the fight for places in both the men’s and women’s Serie A is pretty much settled, with teams occupying the top four slots creating daylight between themselves and the chasing pack.

Defending champions Sport-S have remained the only unbeaten side, with a commanding 10-0 record to top the men’s division with 29 points, six ahead of second-placed Nemostars, who have played a game less.

UCU Doves and KAVC occupy the third and fourth slots respectively, having both played 11 games.

The Doves have amassed 22 points and are one ahead of KAVC, with seven games left to play on their schedule.

Nemo is back

Apart from that 3-0 pummelling by Sport-S in the first round, Nemostars have looked like the team that dominated the league between 2015 and 2019, winning all eight games to garner 23 points from nine outings.

The loss to Sport-S was attributed to setter Smith Okumu’s late arrival on the day, leaving Leonard Wandera as the team’s playmaker. It was a walk in the park for the defending champions, who collected maximum points to maintain their unbeaten run.

However, last weekend’s 3-1 win over the UCU Doves was yet another reminder that the six-time champions will be a force to reckon with this season.

The acquisition of Ivan Ongom and Willington Talemwa improved the team from last season. Ongom’s experience and threat in attack gives Okumu options on offence while Talemwa provides defensive cover on the net.

Now sitting second in the log, it is hard to see the Kololo based outfit dropping out of the playoffs positions, with the closest team out of the top four, Ndejje Sharks, six points behind despite playing a game more.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will face off in the semis and finals to decide the league champion. The top seeded team plays the fourth while Number Two and Three battle in the other semifinal series.

Nemostars will be out in search of a ninth victory when they face Sky in Nsambya.

KCB-Nkumba mean business

In the women’s division, KCB-Nkumba have collected 35 points from 14 games to lead the 10-team log and return into the playoffs’ conversation, having missed out last season.

Tonny Lakony’s side have a 12-2 record and will certainly be in the playoffs when the curtains close on the regular season.

Ndejje Elites, with an unbeaten 11-0 run and 32 points, occupy second place while Sport-S are third with a 10-4 record and 31 points.

Defending champions KCCA have a 10-2 record and 29 points to occupy fourth place. Shila Omuriwe’s charges are five points ahead of fifth placed UCU Lady Doves despite playing two games less.

National Volleyball League

Saturday at Nsambya

Women

UPDF vs. KAVC, 9am

Ndejje vs. VVC, 11am

Men

Nemostars vs. Sky, 1pm

KAVC vs. Ndejje, 3pm