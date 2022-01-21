Nemostars, Sport-S resume league with eyes on prize

Lessons. Aporu feels his Nemostars team had a reality check in last weekend’s final loss to Sport-S and will now play harder and better. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The second round of the regular season starts today at the Old Kampala Arena with Warren Muhangi’s charges taking on Prisons while Nemostars face Nkumba Navy.

With the National Clubs Championship final now out of the way, all focus for both Nemostars and Sport-S is on lifting the National League title.
Sport-S got the better of Nemostars last Saturday to book the first ticket to the Africa Clubs Championship and will now be looking to deny the league champions a chance to defend the title.

