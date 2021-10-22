Nemostars, Sport-S teams to beat  as Volleyball League serves off

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

November 16, 2019, is the last time a volleyball league game was played in Uganda. On that night at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, John Opolot came on for Nemostars to turn things round and defeat Sport-S 3-2 and force a decisive game in the title race.

That decisive game never came. Sport-S boycotted it with allegations that referees had ganged up against them to hand Nemostars the title. Nemostars were eventually crowned winners and took home their sixth title – their fourth in five years.

As the league returns today after a hiatus of close to two years, the two sides are still the strongest and that was emphasised in the National Clubs Championship in Kabale two weeks ago. The two sides are set to face off in the final of the championship slated for tomorrow.

Experienced Nemo

George Aporu and Smith Okumu are the two faces of Nemostars and have been there through thick and thin with the club. They are two of the most experienced players in the league and their combination has led Andrew Okapis’ charges to six league titles.

Add to them Volleyball Cranes players in the shape of Emmanuel Elanyu, Bernard Malinga and Jonathan Tumukunde and Nemostars become a monster of a team like they were when Tom Amou and Louis Mubangizi were still in the squad.

Okumu also has an able deputy in Moses Odeke while Fahad Zungu, Barnabas Tugume and the two Wanderas, Steven and Leon, give Okapis the depth he needs to defend the title he has won the last four campaigns.

“We have the maturity and experience in the team and that is important when the stakes are high. We expect tough competition but we will be ready,” Okapis told SCORE.

Fierce Sport-S

Sport-S are probably stronger than they were the last time they played Nemostars in the final. The addition of setter Marino Oboke, Johnson Rukundo and Brian Atuhaire gives Warren Muhangi more options on offence.

Both Rukundo and Atuhaire can take the pipe ball, something Sport-S lacked in 2019.

Thon Maker and Dickens Otim are still two of the team’s best players and will pose questions against any side in the league. Sport-S made light work of new side Orange Block Busters in the semi-finals in Kabale to send a message ahead of the new season.

“We’re ready for the season under the circumstances,” Sport-S coach Muhangi told Score.

He expects a tough start to the season due to the lengthy break the teams have had but believes competition will improve as the season stretches.

Captain Otim is confident the new additions give Sport-S the chance to take on any team.

“We have some new players and they haven’t played many games together but I believe they will gel well and help us,” he said.

New-look KAVC, OBB dream

At the moment, KAVC can easily line up with a new-look side considering the additions made between 2019 and now such as Allan Ejiet, Nicholas Dhingra, Stephen Oguti and Elias Isiagi.

Going by the performance in Kabale, KAVC will probably struggle to cope with Nemostars and Sport-S but the team cannot be taken for granted considering their young talent.

OBB must have left Kabale with a few lessons learnt after disgracing themselves in the semi-final against Sport-S by refusing to play on and receiving four red cards enroute to a 3-1 loss.

The Iganga based side will play their first season in the top flight but have players who have been there before.

Ivan Ongom is the poster boy of the team and offers both league and international experience to the team. John Bosco Opendi, Mark Okurut and Saviour Atama are some of the established names added to a roster coached by Lawrence Yakan.

