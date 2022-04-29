Nemostars, VVC out to close series

Nemostars committed enough errors to lose game of their final series with OBB. And yet, somehow, they lead the three-game series 1-0 and can lift the title with victory at the Old Kampala Arena today.

The six-time champions lost 20 points in the service box and were on the back foot for most of the game. They had to force a decisive set and went on to dominate it and bag the win.

“We had to dig deep,” Nemostars head coach Andrew Okapis told Score. “We made so many errors and we have to polish before game two.”

Even when they didn’t play well, the defending champions went on to win and that is the problem for OBB. It remains to be seen if Nemostars can have two bad games in a row, or whether OBB can replicate some of the good stuff from game one.

Cosmas Apunyu served and attacked well in game one. Nemostars must find a way of dealing with his tricky serve and face him with a better block.

That the receiver-attacker was OBB’s best player on the day should also worry Nemostars since Game Two could easily be Ivan Ongom’s time to shine.

The opposite has been OBB’s best weapon throughout the season but it was Apunyu who made things happen in Game One.

Win or go home

For OBB, it is not the most ideal position to be in at the moment. Up against the best team in the country, the most experienced and one that has won four of the last five league titles.

“We have to fight and win game two,” OBB head coach Lawrence Yakan said.

Fight, they must. A win for Nemostars seals the deal while victory for the Iganga-based outfit will call for a decider tomorrow.

Okapis wants the series done today: “It is my wish and prayer that this ends here.”

George Aporu and Bernard Malinga will have to do a lot more than they did in the opener for Nemostars to celebrate today. Jonathan Tumukunde did fine while Tom Amou could take Barnabas Tugume’s place in the starting team to assure the defending champions of a good catch.

Ndejje must win

Ndejje Elites have the most experienced team in the ladies’ division and that will be needed when they take on Vision Volleyball Camp today.

Ronald Kitosi’s charges lost Game One and must bounce back to force a decider.

All work must start with stopping the trio of Catherine Ainembabazi, Joan Tushemereirwe and Irene Amoding on the net. The three made light work of Ndejje’s net defence and possess the kind of attack that can hand VVC the trophy today.

Belindah Jepkirui and Christine Alupo must raise to the occasion and complement Maureen Mwamula on offence.

National V-ball League

TODAY | SERIE A

M Nemostars vs. OBB 3pm (Nemo lead 1-0)

W VVC vs. Ndejje 1pm (VVC lead 1-0)

Serie B

M Sky vs. Tigers 11am (Sky lead 1-0)