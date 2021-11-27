Netball league returns with NIC scripting same old story

Ruth Meeme of NIC (M) and Prisons’ Florence Nanyonga fight for the ball during their Netball National League clash at Namboole on June 4. PHOTO BY ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • When the league started, some teams claimed that they were not ready and ended up having their games pushed to later dates. 

With the national netball team, the She Cranes, heading to Namibia for the Pent Series and Africa Netball Championships last week, the league was halted to allow players to represent the country in the competitions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.