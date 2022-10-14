New dawn in Soroti

With new playing grounds developing in Kamengo, Nkokonjeru, Kayunga and Kampala after Uganda Cricket Association (UCA)’s failure to fully have Lugogo and Kyambogo ovals at their disposal, Saturday will see a new dawn in Eastern Uganda.

For the first time in the history of the game, the Eastern Derby between former champions Olila Cricket Club (OCC) and title-chasing Soroti Challengers will be hosted at Soroti Cricket Oval when the two clubs that operate under the auspices of Soroti Cricket Academy (SCA) lock horns in a Division One fixture of the UCA Women’s National Cricket League.

With four other fixtures on card, this game is easily the pick of the lot. Olila will be eager to script their second win in the league whereas Soroti Challengers will be hungry to get their campaign off to a flier as they make their season bow.

Star-studded affair

The contest has markings of a quality fixture with at least eight capped national team players on the books of each of the camps that will anxiously have a go at each other.

“The match will provide an opportunity to the growing Soroti fanbase, students and parents to watch live their own that have grown into national stars for the first time in action,” said SCA chairman Felix Musana.

“SCA hope the fixture will attract more league games to Soroti and save the girls the long distance and night voyages they have endured since 2016 when they started playing in UCA-organised tournaments. This will help balance the ship. We look forward to a massive turn up and entertaining game of cricket.”

There is no denying that the day will provide a historical break for the academy and Soroti to eventually realise this dream of ‘bring the game home’.

The big day will certainly grow the profile of the game in Soroti which has raised a number of players for the senior ladies national women’s team – Victoria Pearls and recently had 11 girls in the Baby Victoria Pearls side at the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Gaborone, Botswana last month.

UCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Division I – Saturday @10.30am

Olila High vs. Challengers, Soroti

Ndejje vs. St. John's, Ndejje

Jinja SSS vs. Mukono Comm, Jinja

Pioneer vs. Aziz Damani, Lugogo

Tornado Bees vs. Wanderers, Entebbe





PLAYING SQUADS

Soroti Challengers XI

Janet Mbabazi (captain), Kevin Awino, Evelyn Anyipo, Naomi Kayondo, Claire Mushakamba, Sandra Achawo, Christine Anayo, Patricia Agwang, Rehema Akiteng, Esther Ngabire, Joyce Mary Arugo

Olila CC XI

Phiona Kulume (captain), Esther Illoku, Kevin Amuge, Sarah Akiteng, Lorna Anyait, Marisa Ariokot, Jimia Mohammad, Immaculate Nandera, Natasha Amenyo, Racheal Acan, Asumin Akurut