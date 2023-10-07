New look Queen Cranes start search for history

Fifa announced on Wednesday that Africa will double, from two to four, their slots for the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Uganda was among Africa’s last eight campaigners in the 2022 edition’s qualifiers, where they eventually lost to Ghana in the penultimate round. Ghana, a perennial qualifier, beat Ethiopia to join Nigeria among Africa’s two representatives.

The Queen Cranes have one hurdle less this time but there are no guarantees – especially because Ghana are in their path to the top four.

But first, they must take care of Mozambique in the second round two-legged affair that starts today in Maputo.

A lot to prove

Most of Uganda’s youngsters also have to endear themselves to the country in the way the 2022 team did.

That 2022 squad had first convinced at U-17 level in 2021 beating Tanzania and Ethiopia in their World Cup qualifiers before Covid-19 denied them a chance to play Cameroon for a place in the finals.

Then when they graduated to U-20 level, they had the opportunity to play the age group’s Cecafa competition in front of the home crowd at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru. Though they lost the final in dramatic circumstances to Ethiopia after leading 2-0 at halftime, their brand of football won over many hearts.

En route to being ousted by Ghana in the qualifiers, they beat neighbours Kenya 10-3 on aggregate and the highly regarded South Africans, who had narrowly ousted Mozambique 4-2, 1-0 on aggregate.

Fauzia Najjemba, Juliet Nalukenge, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago, Shamirah Nalugya, Margaret Kunihira and Catherine Nagadya became household names. Others like Zainah Nandede, Sumaya Komuntale, Aisha Nantongo, Bira Nadunga, Samalie Nakacwa, Asia Nakibuuka and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga are also celebrated footballers in their own right.

Turbulent beginnings

The current squad had some of its members compete in the U-17 World Cup qualifiers last year but they fell in the first round to Ethiopia. Goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu was particularly targeted by the Ethiopians but she showed tremendous improvement in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) last season.

Kaidu and group also competed in the U-18 Cecafa Championship in July in Dar-es-Salaam but they lost the round-robin tournament to hosts Tanzania on the final day.

Enhanced status

However, the finish was seen as an enhancement of reputations for a side that had to do without the services of Nagadya, Nyinagahirwa and Nandago, who had been surrendered FWSL champions Kampala Queens as they prepared for the then upcoming Cecafa region Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The side that travels to Mozambique has Nagadya, Nandago and Kunihira while Kevin Nakacwa, who was instrumental for the U-17s in 2021, has also made a quiet return into the set-up. Nyinagahirwa continues to nurse an injury that also ruled her out of the senior national team’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they fell to Algeria while a recent move to B93 Copenhagen in Denmark also put Nyayenga out of contention.

Ugandans likely know what to expect from the squad as the coach Ayub Khalifa has been retained but the squad has its limitations.

New look

From playing as a creative midfielder with a knack for scoring important goals, Nandago will likely be fielded as a centre forward with Brenda Munyana and Kamiyati Naigaga coming off the bench.

Allen Nassaazi, who scored vital goals for the U-18s has been deemed surplus to requirements while Latifah Nakasi, who has established herself as one of the most potent goal scorers in the local league, was summoned for the U-18s then dropped for not having documents and has never been looked at again.

Khalifa will likely go for familiarity in midfield with the Kawempe trio of Agnes Nabukenya, Phionah Nabulime and Krusum Namutebi starting ahead of Nakacwa, their teammate Docus Kisakye and Rines’ Eva Nagayi.

FIFA U-20 WOMEN WORLD CUP

QUALIFIERS – SECOND ROUND

Saturday in Maputo

Mozambique vs. Uganda

Traveling Squad

Goal keepers: Lilian Nakiirya (St. Noa Girls), Sharon Norah Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs), Angella Adeke (Royal Queens)

Defenders: Patience Nabulobi (Kampala Queens), Patricia Nakato Nanyanzi (Rines SS), Desire Katisi Natooro (Asubo Gafford), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hill), Harima Kanyago (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharifah Nakimera (Kawempe Muslim)

Midfielders: Krusum Namutebi, Phionah Nabulime, Agnes Nabukenya, Docus Kisakye (Kawempe), Eva Naggayi (Rines), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs)