New pool leadership has their work cut-out

Bob Trubish will stretch his reign at the helm of the Pool Association of Uganda to ten years if he completes the new term in 2028.

There were some hits during his previous term especially last year. The prestigious Nile Special National Open Championship returned after a five-year hiatus and funds increased but the misses leave his in-tray for the next four years overflowing.

The senior and women’s league failing to cue off last year is a major indictment to his reign no matter the reasons.

“The low points of the year were the failure to hold the 2023 National Pool League … [and the] national team failure to participate in the AAPA championship in South Africa,” Trubish admitted in his end of the year statement.

Constitutional amendment

Technically, Trubish will not be eligible for the next elections, at least, under the association’s current constitution but that may change after the inauguration of the new constitution that is currently under review.

After serving six years with a break in between (2019), Trubish is PAU’s longest-serving chairman beating Eng. Farouk Wamala Kisuze who led the association from 2011 to 2016. Kisuze was until last Saturday the chairman of PAU’s board of trustees that advised the assembly against Trubish’s reelection quoting a clause in the constitution.

Interestingly, the board was later ruled unconstitutional and disbanded until the trustees' deed is finalised, to guide their activities.

That aside, Trubish circumvented the barriers but the two cases expose the legal quagmire.

Now, the executive has been tasked to ensure the constitution and the trustees deed have been reviewed before the next annual general assembly for adoption. The review committee has asked for sh6m.

The document will also provide a proper guidance on the elections and activities of the regional association. The constitutional review committee chaired by Pius Akampa comprises George Katongole and lawyers Silas Waiswa and Emmanuel Turyomwe

Thereafter, the association will advance in their quest to morph into a federation. Sh10m has been set aside to achieve this.

Administration and Publicity

It was rather disturbing on Saturday 27 to find out that a national association that carried a budget of over Shs500m did not have a single staff to manage the activities.

That PAU only depended on the executive committee to run all their affairs. The executive committee members whose roles are voluntary.

The association has budgeted about sh600, 000 for utilities, sh4.6m for computers, printer and office equipment and maintenance as well as sh300, 000 a month salary to hire an office assistant and sh7.2m for renting the space for the next calendar year.

The current offices located at Plot 23 Kanjokya Street, Kamwokya in Kampala are occasionally occupied by the treasurer or publicity secretary but remains closed the rest of the time!

It’s also not mistake that PAU’s annual general meeting, an elective one at that, had no single piece of branding besides the three tear drops that guided stakeholders into the venue at Nob View Hotel.

There was no single camera from either external or internal media to capture the historical moments for publicity or records. This shows just how much weight lays on the shoulders of the incoming publicity secretary George Katongole.

“One of the issues that compelled me to join the course is that pool is a popular sport whereby you find a pool table in every corner of the country but the brand has not been positioned well,” Katongole took notes.

“Manpower aside, there’s no reflection of anything concerning pool.

“What we’re trying to talk about is having a secretariat which requires some budget but it is very important,” he reiterates.

One would wonder why after all these years, Trubish – a senior staff in Human Resource Division at Centenary Bank- has failed to structure the human resource system.





Players like Caeser Chandiga will want more from their association. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE





“It is because the [current] constitution doesn’t cater for a secretariat,” Trubish excuses himself from blame but promises:

“But when we federate, we will resolve that and if we are to have one, we need reasonable funding but that will be addressed in this term.”

Resurrecting the league

The most biting issue that Trubish and his exco has to deal with urgently is the men’s and ladies senior leagues. Since 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic struck, PAU has only organized one championship in 2022. It failed to happen last year after two postponements despite being on the calendar.

Trubish says that a number of clubs were disinterested leaving only a few but the main issue was funding.

“Without a solid sponsor it becomes difficult to run a league,” he acknowledges the challenge of funding. This was a key issue heavily floated around by the delegates especially to the chairman and the candidates for the hotly-contested treasurer’s position now occupied by Peter Male.

Trubish’s committee now have to put pieces of the puzzle together. His first step is to court Nile Breweries, the sponsors of the national open.

“We’ve already started discussions with Nile Breweries to see if they can consider comig on board as well.

Mindset change

Besides funds, there’s more work to do in the women’s part of the game. The problem is more than just organizing a league.

Despite the tremendous efforts to encourage more ladies to join the pool fraternity, the numbers have stalled over the past few years. Previously, there was only a men’s league but over the last decade, that changed.

“The ladies are disadvantaged because of how the community perceives them when they see those playing pools,” Dr. Deborah Ibenu, the new PAU secretary for women affairs explains the conundrum.

“They think that they are Bayayes or malayas (wrong characters or prostitutes) but look at me for example, I have my decency and profession but I love the game: do I look [like any of those]?” she posed a rhetorical query.

“This pushes many of them away and because we had not found a way to deal with this. So,” she adds, “We need to start a sensitization campaign together with the executive comittee to end this [stigmatization].”

Besides that, she has committed to spearhead a capacity building exercise to skill the ladies with side hustles or rather business that can generate income to keep them financially afloat.

Away from bars

Ibenu further highlights that the association has to create more playing avenues besides the bars. Pool in Uganda is largely associated to bars and alcohol. The two almost look intertwined but Ibenu feels it could be another stumbling block for many female players.

“Pool is a game that can be played anywhere so, we need to open them in alternative places like schools, the markets, hotels and several points that are convenient for everyone else,” Dr. Ibenu notes.

Vice chairman Mwere's plans for his docket could answer this.

"We need to attract investors who can put up arenas that are convenient for all," the self-built tourism investor tells Score.

"This also involves improving the image and taking pool to places where we can attract corporate sponsors like in five-star hotels," he adds.

Taming illicit battles

Pool's other issue is the growing trends of battles. PAU cancelled the league but were able to organise short-form money tournaments. They include Kings and Queens, end and open of the Year opens. Besides, the players have been immersed in money battles of all kinds from stakes as low as sh3,000 to as big as $3,000 (approx sh10m).

Top seeds Ceasar Chandiga and Mansoor Bwanika have been involved in two with a joint-stake of $1,200 twice in a space of seven days. Several stakeholders have expressed their concern. They feel the battles have turned pool into a gambler's paradise.

Trubish says that the "battles grow the game but should be monitored."

His vice feels more should be done.

"They (battles) are supposed to be for players leaving the game and not young ones," he advices, then offers an alternative;

"To tame them, we need to strengthen the league and get funding to organise attractive tournaments regularly."