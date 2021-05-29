Nkata headlines tight golden boot race

By George Katongole More by this Author

The Futsal Super League will enter the penultimate round of the regular season today with four matches on the menu, with the top of the table clash between Synergy and Park in the Victoria Nile the pick of the round.

Focus will also be on the golden boot where former Express forward Billy Nkata is battling for the honours alongside Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) and Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak)

The trio has seven goals each.

Nkata, who played for Katwe United before they were relegated from the Fufa Big League last season, has been influential for KJT despite his side remaining without a win in five games.

Speaking to Score, Nkata was unfazed by his team’s position although he cannot wait for a maiden win.

“We have to keep working hard,” Nkata said. “We are trying to score as many goals as possible but we need to work on our defending too.”

Scoring has not been a problem of the side as it has bulged the net 17 times, but a weak defence has seen them concede 26, more than any side in the division.

KJT will certainly be put to the sword by leaders Kisenyi in today’s game. But their coach Sulaiman Sekanyo remains cautious.

“This is a very tricky game as they will be hungrier. But we have to get our tactics right and keep a place in the play-offs,” Sekanyo said.

Tumwesigye turns guns on Aidenal

Big Talent’s teenage sensation Tumwesigye will turn his guns on Aidenal, who have just three points.

With eight points in the bag, Muhammad Ssembatya, the head coach of Big Talent, knows it is important to seal a place in the play-offs.

“A win creates a difference of eight points and that would ideally give us comfort,” Ssembatya said.

But burly Aidenal forward Marvin Kavuma says they will not go down without a fight.

“It is going to be a big game for our season and we shall do our best to get a result,” Kavuma said.

Mugenyi’s pursuit of the golden boot will be tested by the defence of Kisenyi, who have been blowing hot and cold in the Victoria Nile Group.

Futsal Super League

Today

Synergy vs. Park 9am

Yeak vs. Kisenyi 10am

KJT vs. Mengo 11am

Big Talent vs. Aidenal 12pm

Race for golden boot

Billy Nkata KJT 7

Farouk Tumwesigye Big Talent 7

Abdul Mugenyi Yeak 7

Junior Abbas Park 6

Sam Kalyango Park 6

Faisal Wabyona Big Talent 6

Marvin Kavuma Aidenal 5

Saidi Mayanja Mengo 5

