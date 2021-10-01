No local basketball action but players are on the court

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Fuba couldn’t make eight teams to have the National Basketball League played to completion.

Some teams don’t have the financial muscle to sustain their players anymore, while others had already released theirs to join teams in other active leagues by the time Fuba came calling.

Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi are some of the neighbouring countries with active basketball at the moment.

Only five men’s and two ladies’ teams expressed interest in playing the league to completion yet the federation wanted a minimum of eight.

Seven-time winners City Oilers, highly rated KIU Titans and JKL Dolphins all didn’t entertain the idea of returning to play.

For the Oilers, the attention is now turned to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers whose dates aren’t known yet although the first round is reportedly slated for this month.

Continuing with the league would mean Uganda’s representatives wouldn’t get enough time to prepare.

For the Titans, players like Faisal Aden, Ariel Okall, Michael Bwanga and Peter Obleng are all out of the country.

Players on court

The league might be off but players who know their way around East Africa are bouncing the ball here and there.

Landry Ndikumana has moved on from City Oilers to re-join his former side Urunani in Burundi. The best big man in Uganda the last few years finally decided it was time to return home and the Oilers didn’t stand in his way.

The signing of Kenyan duo of Michael Makiadi and Fidel Okoth gives the Oilers other options in the paint.

At Urunani, Ndikumana is playing alongside KIU Titans’ new kid on the block Peter Obleng, whose videos have emerged on social media showing him slamming down over two players.

Advertisement

Obleng is still contracted with the Titans but got a go-ahead from his parent club to cross to Burundi until basketball returns here.

“Our players are still contracted,” Fuba president and KIU Titans’ head Nasser Sserunjogi told Score.

UCU Canons’ forward Fadhil Chuma is the other player currently in Burundi. The Tanzanian is featuring for Dynamo.

Across the border in Rwanda, players from Uganda are making headlines with their performances.

Saidi Amisi of Betway Power recently helped his side IPRC Kigali to a rare 76-69 win over powerhouse Patriots with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The big man joined Power a few games to the suspension of the league and that gave him the opportunity to play in Rwanda again.

KIU Titans’ guard Michael Bwanga is also featuring for APR Basketball Club.

UCU Lady Canons’ centre Rose Akon is carrying the women’s flag out there as she turns out for REG Women Basketball Club.

Having previously played for the side in the shortened version of the season last campaign, Akon left a mark and absence of basketball here opened the door for her to make some money where the game is.

She registered 32 points and 19 rebounds to mark her return to Rwanda in a 70-36 win over APR.

Early start

With no league basketball between now and the end of the year, Fuba are now planning to have everything out of the way and start the season as early as possible next year.

“It’s now time to plan for 2022,” Sserunjogi said.

Suspension of the league might make sense now but the federation and all stakeholders must find ways to have the game back early next year.

Some players will have found other things to do outside basketball and with schools closed for close to two years, there isn’t much talent coming through the junior ranks.

Silverbacks and City Oilers coach Mandy Juruni believes the months of no action should be used to prepare adequately for the years to come.

“We should now focus on vaccinating everyone in the game,” he said.

“We should have other programmes to prepare for next year. Coaches and referees clinics would help,” he added.

[email protected]