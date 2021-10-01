No oil good enough to fry Bul into league title dream

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

Bul need more than a rosary and edible oil to fry their way around the intricacies of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Whatever the magic wand might be, it is yet to be known in Masese, the home of the Jinja-based club.

What is already known, however, is that Bul have a rosary-clutching gaffer in Alex Isabirye, and they indeed have edible oil aplenty, too.

Yet even if you added the fact that the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup finalists also have enough detergent, you could be reminded that no detergent produced by Bidco Uganda Ltd is strong enough to wash away the stains from the humiliating 8-1 frying they endured at the fangs of Vipers last Sunday.

To many pundits, that thumping triumph was a statement of intent from Vipers, but would the reverse also be true?

Bul will argue that Uganda Cup resumption, after months of disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic, was restricted to the squad from last season and that having released or lost more than a dozen player, their squad had been depleted.

The Eastern Giants were so thin on squad they had to play the last 25 minutes with striker Musa Esenu between the sticks after their only goalkeeper for the final, Sanon Mulabi, had been taken off injured.

A different Bul

Last season, Bul invested heavily in the team, spending their billion-shilling budget in player recruitment and securing a home ground at Bugembe stadium.

But the team struggled in the league and by the time Arthur Kyasimira was shown the door, Bul were closer to Kyetume that occupied the final red zone than to their dream of a first silverware in whatever name since their promotion to top-flight football in 2010.

The arrival of Alex Isabirye appeared to have steadied the ship but did not end the cancer that kept staining the oil in Bul.

There were several questionable results and performances, including goalkeeping blunders that defied nature.

To clean up, Bul terminated contracts of goalkeepers Davis Mutebi and Abdul Kimera, as well as Vitalis Tabu, Abdul Malik, Paul Mbazira, and Fredrick Kigozi.

The club also opted against renewing contracts of several others, including forward Anwar Ntege and midfielder Elvis Kibbale who returned to their parent clubs – URA and Edgars. Charles Sempa, Robert Mukongotya, Deogracious Ojok, Dennis Okot Oola, Jimmy Kulaba and as well veteran Musa Walangalira were also released.

Going into the new season, Isabirye intends to oil and trust young guns such as Owen Mukisa – who downed the Red Eagles to carry Bul into their first ever Cup final – and several new recruits.

“Central to our plans and ambitions is to build a successful football team, we have thus, invested a lot in new players and technical staff,” chairman Ronald Barente said.

On paper, Bul look to have a team that can compete. Goalkeeper Saidi Keni had those steady gloves for SC Villa last season and his arrival in Bugembe should be a major boost to Isabirye and the team that has gone as far as hire a groundsman – Rajab Mukose, aka Daddy Alonso, – to tend to their ground.

Ivan Wani and his former skipper from cross-town rivals Busoga United moved to Bugembe alongside Douglas Muganga and Jerome Kirya.

While the squad looks balanced with Ibrahim Nsimbe joining from relegated Myda to force Joseph Ssemujju to work harder for his place in the final third, the only real sense of optimisim that Bul can compete can be found in words and wishes.

“The squad that we’ve assembled is capable of competing for honours and will dominate Ugandan football for so many years and seasons to come,” Barente told fans as he urged them to rally behind the team.

Competing for honours might mean many things for Bul, including leaving everything on the pitch regardless of the opponent. Isabirye might have conceded the Uganda Cup final more tamely than onions do in a frying pan of ‘Fortune Butto’ but it is the opponents who must be turned into onions in the edible oil fry at Bul.

[email protected]