No silver lining in NCS, Fuba funding row

The national men’s basketball team, the Silverbacks, juggled their impressive quarterfinals run at the ongoing Afrobasket with a search for funds to cater for debts accumulated over their stay there.

By the time they were ousted by Cape Verde 79-71 on Thursday, the Silverbacks still needed up to Shs360m to sort their arrears, in Kigali – Rwanda, pertaining to air tickets, accommodation and meals, player allowances and Fiba fees.

Just before the Silverbacks left for Kigali on August 17, National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel presented to Fuba president Nasser Sserunjogi Shs340m in a sack.

“When we got the money, we were in a catch-22 situation,” Sserunjogi told SCORE.

“We had a loan accumulating interest but we also had to go to Kigali,” he added.

Loan? In November 2020, NCS provided Shs338m to fund the first round of Afrobasket qualifiers in Egypt. Uganda’s impressive performance meant that they qualified for the second window of qualification in February 2021 in Tunisia. NCS duly provided the Shs333m required to fund the trip.

Unfortunately, members of the squad tested positive before Uganda could register the needed results over Morocco or Cape Verde to make the finals in Kigali. And although the matches were cancelled, Fuba insist they had already spent on tickets, uniform, accommodation and feeding, especially for those who tested positive and stayed behind in quarantine for over 10 days.

“Allowances were also paid to players and we did Covid-19 tests every day at $85 (about Shs300,000) per head per day for 25 people. In fact, when we returned, we presented an extra invoice of $5,000 (about Shs17.8m) to NCS but they told us to find the money,” Sserunjogi said.

Later on, Fiba provided Uganda a chance to seal qualification in Morocco. Fuba, however, elected to borrow $100,000 (about Shs355m) to make the trip as, according to Sserunjogi’s letter addressed to First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, NCS said there was no money to further support our qualifying campaign.

Debt, finals funding

On return, Fuba started to seek $230,000 (about Shs817m) from NCS to; repay the debt, prepare the team for a camp in Alexandria and take care of the finals in Kigali. The money did not come till August 16 – two days to the start of the Silverbacks mandatory quarantine in Kigali.

“We asked ourselves whether we should pay the loan or take the team to Kigali. But because our lender is a ticketing agency, we informed him of our dilemma,” Sserunjogi detailed.

According to the Fuba supremo, the ticketing agency – which he did not disclose to us but is willing to disclose to NCS – gave them tickets worth $40,000 to Rabat and cash (about $60,000) in June.

“They allowed us to clear the debt and take more tickets on credit. We were willing to take a risk to beat quarantine and took tickets of over $36,000 on credit again.

“During that time, I stayed back and continued to engage the Minister (of State for Sports Hamson Obua), Don (Rukare – NCS chairman) and Ogwel but they insisted that they had given us money for Rwanda and had not sanctioned borrowing for Morocco.

“But our question to them has always been, if you did not sanction Morocco, why are you eager to fund the finals in Kigali? Also the minister was very quick to tell the President about our qualification when Team Uganda returned from the Olympics.

“We haven’t taken any more loans but we’re feeding and living on credit as we ask for time to negotiate with government. Fortunately, Ambrose (Tashobya – former Fuba president) is a member of Fiba and has put in a word for us.”

Flouting the law

NCS, however, feel they have supported Fuba greatly under the circumstances. The sports budget was cut to Shs17b due to Covid-19 and “I had written to Nasser when he requested for $362,000 (about Shs1.2b) in June to fund all their teams and I asked that they be realistic and start soliciting for funds from corporates, sponsors and well-wishers,” Ogwel said.

“That said, we funded Kigali more than 100 per cent because the trip itself would have cost Fuba Shs234m but we added an additional Shs105m, which was meant for the training that did not happen in Egypt.

“We did that because we understood that the team would need extra funds to stay in quarantine,” Ogwel added.

Sserunjogi, however, insists the Kigali “budget was even cut without consultation from $130,000 (Shs460m) – that would factor in the Egypt training – to $96,000 (Shs340m).”

Ogwel said: “Even if we had buckets of money, we would not have funded the training in Egypt because on June 18, the President sent the whole country back into lockdown and suspended all sports activities, including that training.”

He said Fuba, maybe, felt that was a difficult environment and preferred to stealthily go to Alexandria, perhaps, because the airport was open.

“But that was not me giving them a go-ahead to borrow from money lenders because any borrowing by government agencies is guided by formal procedures in laws and process,” added Ogwel, who was at earlier this financial year appointed as an accounting officer at NCS.

This means that the body acquired autonomy for its accounts effective July 1, allowing it to deal with government directly and not through Ministry of Education and Sports, as has been the case.

Ogwel expects Fuba to account for the Shs340m within 45 days of their return from Kigali and that “if it is true that the money was used to pay a debt, then the matter will be treated as diversion of public funds.”

Sserunjogi, who in this case signed for the money that had areas of expenses, will take personal liability as that is a case of mischarge.

The Fuba boss, however, insists that “this is not time to hide in legalities” but to “be human” and right-thinking members of society.

“This is not the first time we are borrowing because NCS always send the money late anyway. The national team is a property of Uganda and not Fuba, that is why before every match they play the Uganda anthem.

“In any case, we are asking for support for just one team as we have managed to fund the U-16 Silverbacks and Gazelles to their Afrobasket (in Cairo), which cost us $70,000 (about Shs249m). We run our leagues and other underage teams,” Sserunjogi added.

Ogwel agreed that there have been delays but that we they are sure they will fund an event, they communicate.

“We delayed with Alexandria and paid money when the team was already there. But with Tunisia and Kigali we provided it before the team left. We’ll wait for the team to return and look into the matter because Ugandans need us to respect the regulations of government,” he said.

As it is, this is cold war between NCS and Fuba – a priority federation to which the regulatory body has extended almost Shs1bn per year for the last three years – can only be resolved in a round-table discussion. For now, Fuba can do with any good Samaritans to bail them out of Kigali.

RIOT ACT

Ogwel spells it out

Under Article 29 of the Public Financial Act amended 2015, a person commits an offence if he;

b). borrows money on behalf of government or repays or converts an existing loan

i). issues guarantees or indemnities on behalf of government

j). issues securities for loans made to the government

n). incurs unauthorised expenditures or makes unauthorised commitments

