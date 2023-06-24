Not enough lines in the sand

If managed well, Ugandan beach soccer has potential to match undertakings of six-time Afcon winners Senegal.

This is a nascent sport that formally rolled out in the country in 2009 but walks three feet forward and then six reels feet backwards.

That expounds why St Lawrence University (Slau) four-time Fufa Beach Soccer League title defence on Sunday received less plaudits than it actually deserves.

To be sincere, no beach soccer club has invested heavily in player recruitment, squad development, human resource and professional development than Davis Nnono's Slau.

Their mean-machine squad forms the bulk of the national team (Sand Cranes) and after bagging the fifth league crown, they still look every inch of a determined team to retain the trophy next season.

With the experience of seasoned campaigners like Baker Lukooya, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Joshua Luwama, Brian Nkuubi, Rica Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero, Emmanuel Wasswa, Meddie Kibirige, Ronald Mutebi and Ronald Magwali, Slau is simply heads and shoulders above the chasing pack.

For the future, Nnono is counting of the budding talent of Martin Kikambi, Bruno Bunyaga, Farouk Semukuttu and George Kaddu.

To be crowned champions on Sunday at Fufa Technical Centre -Njeru last weekend, Slau beat new comers Jinja Lions 3-2 after losing one match in regular season.

All said, Nnono has a bone to crush with the league governing body the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) that he blames of impartiality.

Nnono wonders why he has never been awarded the best league coach in the four straight years he has won the league title and doubts he will ever be considered for any Sand Cranes role, his impressive resume notwithstanding.

Mwere's 36-goal feat

Forget the days when Roch Somoka (Mubs) and Isaac Ishioke (KIU) scored goals for fun, Jinja Lions net buster Nicholas Mwere bangs them like a man on a mission.

His 36 goals singlehandedly dragged the Lions to their maiden finals appearance and must have earned the next Sand Cranes summon.

Mwere will be a must-buy item for many clubs in the transfer window after Ivan Kulika's Jinja Lions have rightly command respect for coming so close to winning the title.

Stadium mess

The Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru world standard pitch was the only gazetted pitch for the league.

With Entebbe beaches pitches washed away by overflowing lake shores and Mutoola Beach deemed unfit, it was all left to Njeru.

But, the ten clubs find it a hassle to make it to Njeru every weekend to honour fixtures due to transport costs.

Most have limped out leaving USA with and age on the face.

According to UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi, efforts to upgrade Mutoola Beach, start a new phase at Samaki Beach-Garuga and having Entebbe Beaches work again are underway.

Sand Cranes overhaul

Not since departed Swiss coach Angelo Schirinzihas Sand Cranes had a formidable coach.

That rile is vacant after his deputy Salim Jamal Magoola was also booted last year making the top job anyway one's to own.

After the Sand Cranes struggled at the Afcon beach soccer tourney in Mozambique last year, it is jow incumbent upon UBSA to assemble a decent new-look side that can take Uganda to the next level.

New faces like Julius Sseguya, Sharif Apuuli (Mutoola Beach) and Mwere (Jinja Lions) ought to join forces with proven stars Baker Lukooya and Brian Nkuubi to uplift the Cranes.

Abysmal organisation vs. no challenge

It is a tired song now days that the beach soccer league is poorly run.

Most clubs have folded and the league grown thinner due to the unpredictability in fixtures, bonuses, venues and questionable match officiating.

UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi says once sponsors get on board with big investment, they will be in position to iron out most of the deficiencies starting from delayed prize money to match day activations.

To beach soccer diehards, watching three-time league winners Mubs thrown in the towel midway the season due to financial and administrative stress was unbearable.

Ugandan beach soccer hinges on institutional clubs yet UBSA rarely puts into consideration the educational calender and the perennial meagre sports budgets.

Fufa BeachSoccer League awards

Top scorer – Nicholas Mwere (Jinja Lions – 36 goals)

Best goalkeeper – Julius Sseguya (Jinja Lions)

Best coach – Ivan Kulika (Jinja Lions)

MVP – Brian Nkuubi (Slau)

Fair play team – Mutoola Beach

Team of the season (Best five)

Julius Sseguya (Goalkeeper – Jinja Lions)

Sharif Apuuli (Mutoola Beach)

Nicholas Mwere (Jinja Lions)

Baker Lukooya (Slau)

Brian Nkuubi (Slau)

Record winners