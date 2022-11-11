OBB Ladies want league title

OBB have already made their presence felt in the top flight of Ugandan volleyball. They started off by defeating Sport-S in the National Club Championship final in Iganga and defeated KCCA last weekend to further send a reminder that the team means business.

Head coach Protus Soita is not afraid to put it out there that the newly promoted side is in the top flight to win it on first attempt, something the OBB men’s team managed to achieve last season, when they defeated Nemostars in the finals to lift the league title.

“We believe we can challenge for the title,” Soita told Score.

“We have managed to beat all the big teams at some point. We have played each of these teams and been able to win and I believe we are well placed to go all the way,” he added.

The Iganga outfit defeated former champions KCB-Nkumba in the league opener and had beaten Ndejje Elites in the semi-finals of the Club Championship.

The jinx was with KCCA and that came to an end last Saturday as OBB took all three points to move into third place on the log with eight points.

Inspired

With the men’s team taking the league on first attempt, the women’s side is looking to replicate the same.

“The girls are inspired by what the men’s team did last season and it will push them,”

“Winning the National Championship was a big thing for us. Now, the players are comfortable because they have already won something.

“Had they not won, this would be some sort of a do-or-die situation.”

By winning the Club Championship, OBB qualified to represent Uganda at next year’s Africa Club Championship.

The other available ticket to the continental showpiece will be through winning the league and Sport-S, KCCA and Ndejje will all be eyeing that.

Good blend

OBB has managed to strike a balance between young players and the seasoned campaigners with lots of experience to help in the chase to the title.

Players like Hadijjah Otin, Agnes Akanyo, and Olivia Kavunane represent the young and hungry breed yet to achieve major success in volleyball. Then there is a trio that has seen and done it all.

Setter Jesca Kaidu, middle blocker Faith Magole and opposite Moreen Mwamula crossed to OBB after playing for Ndejje at the club championship in Tunisia and brought with them experience to inspire the young ones.

“You can see what they bring to the team. The calmness that they show under pressure helps the whole team to stay focussed.

“They bring maturity and that helps our young girls, most of whom are high school students.

“We have a senior setter now and she is mentoring the rest.”

Having won the Women’s Serie B championship, OBB are keen on stretching their winning run to the top flight.

“A successful season will be when we manage to do the double, we have the National Championship and the league is what we are looking at.”

Ndejje won the double last season. It remains to be seen whether OBB can replicate that.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

Ndejje vs. KAVC -10am

Sport-S vs. KAVC -12pm

Ndejje vs. Tigers -2pm

UCU Doves vs. OBB -4pm

Sunday fixtures

Espoir vs. KCB-Nkumba -12pm

Tigers vs. Nkumba -2pm

Sky vs. KCCA -4pm