OBB threaten to create monopoly 

National Volleyball League champions OBB will have all the attention on them whenever they step on court.

Many might have expected them to challenge the top order but to win the league on the first attempt was not projected. To win is hard but to maintain your place at the top is even harder and OBB appreciates that.

The local transfer window closed on Wednesday, revealing the seriousness with which the Iganga-based outfit is looking to approach the upcoming competitions.

To the side that won the league, two key additions have been made and these are from teams that tried to stop OBB.

Opposite Jonathan Tumukunde and receiver-attacker Brian Atuhaire are the two big signings, the former from Nemostars and the latter a free agent after he was shown the exit by Sport-S toward the end of last season.

The two will add bite to OBB’s attack, especially as the team prepares for next year’s Africa Club Championship.

On the ladies’ end, OBB lifted the Serie B championship but certainly needed to add experience to compete in the topflight.

They did that by raiding Ndejje for seasoned setter Jesca Kaidu, opposite Moreen Mwamula and centre Faith Magole.

The three have just returned from the Women’s African Club Championship with Ndejje Elites and carry the required experience in the top division as OBB women look to do what the men did in their first Serie A season.

Nemostars

Six-time league champions Nemostars lost two finals in four months, the National Club Championship to Sport-S and the league to OBB.

Andrew Okapis ended the season empty handed and must be better going into the upcoming season. But with OBB luring Tumukunde away, reinforcement was needed and Nemostars have brought in Tonny Kasumba, Easu Ecil, Isaac Omongin, Jonathan Kigozi and Innocent Okello as they plot to reclaim the title.

The team had their first outing in the Aporu Okol tournament in Kumi and despite a fairly good show, they fell 2-3 to Sport-S at the quarter final stage.

Sport-S

Sport-S fell to OBB in straight games in last year’s league semifinals but had already lifted the National Club Championship.

With that in mind, the Nsambya side required no major surgery in the transfer window and focus was put on improving their middle game.

They added Volleyball Cranes centre blockers Samuel Engwau and Emma Okia.

The two started together in Kumi and this saw team captain Dickens Otim converted into a receiver-attacker, a role he executed perfectly. It remains to be seen whether he will carry on in the same position or return to his known role in the centre.

Johnson Rukundo has also returned from a dislocation that kept him out of the business end of the season. Emmanuel Muruli is the other receiver-attacker option.

Just like Sport-S men, the ladies’ team focused on strengthening the middle.

They have added Agnes Akanyo and Saidat Nnungi, both from KCB-Nkumba. The two have already started delivering and were a big part of Sport-S’ success in Kumi last weekend.

KCCA Women

After leading 1-0 and still losing the best of three semi-final series to Ndejje Elites, KCCA needed to address a few issues on the team.

An opposite with a fiercer attack was required and the services of Joan Tushemereirwe were called on.

KCCA won the race to the player with Ndejje also trying their luck in vain.

Shilla Omuriwe’s charges have also added setter Angella Kembabazi from Vision Volleyball Camp and center Supernatural Mbakisiimira from Ndejje Elites.

KCB-Nkumba

As defending champions, KCB-Nkumba did a terrible job in the recently concluded season. They failed to make the playoffs after an exodus of players who had won the league in 2019.

One of the standout performers from the 2019 season was Habiba Namala, who then moved to Rwanda Revenue Authority across the border. Her stint there, however, didn’t last and she returned to watch the business end of the season in Uganda.

She is one of the players Tony Lakony will be counting on in the coming season and she made her second debut for the club in Kumi last weekend.

Setter Lucky Atukwatse and middle blocker Lydia Asimo from KCCA are the other additions.



National V-ball League

TRANSFERS IN

Nemostars

Tonny Kasumba

Esau Ecil

Isaac Omongin

Jonathan Kigozi

Innocent Okello

Sport-S men

Samuel Engwau

Emma Okia

Sport-S women

Saidat Nnungi

Agnes Akanyo

OBB men

Jonathan Tumukunde

Brian Atuhaire

Edrisa Kijjambu

OBB women

Jesca Kaidu

Moreen Mwamula

Faith Magole

KCCA women

Joan Tushemereirwe

Angella Kembabazi

Supernatural Mbakisiimira