Odongo eyes majors as he completes move to US college

Over the past three years since Uganda’s top baseball prospect Isaac Odongo completed Senior Six before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the 21-year-old had been unsure of what the future held.

Yet it is during this unpredictable time that he has had a first-hand taste of a dream come true.

Spotted by scouts of Allen VR Stanley Secondary School (AVRS) during the December holiday of 2012, Odongo was simply a rough diamond. AVRS, located in Nakirebe, Mpigi District, was started by Richard Stanley to get the kids exposure to baseball with the hopes of getting some of them an opportunity to go to college in the US.

Japanese coach Katsuhisa Tanaka talked about a great future ahead of the gem in 2019 saying “only the sky’s the limit”.

Roots in adversity

Traveling from Bar Apwo, Lira City West, Odongo met coaches at AVRS, the only baseball dedicated playing school in Uganda, who were tasked with shaping him and others into global talents.

Odongo did not play sports until he finished Primary Seven. He traces his journey in football before a blessing in disguise landed him in baseball in 2012.

“When my father, a secondary school teacher, lost his job, he did not have money at all to pay for my school fees. In 2013, my elder brother was sitting Senior Four and he was the priority for school fees,” he says.

That is the time AVRS scouts drafted him into their programme. He was to be unveiled with 25 others by then head coach Joseph Drotti in January 2013.

“That is where I got everything. I have been fortunate to have many trips to the US.

“I was in the national team in 2019 that competed in South Africa in the pre-Olympic qualifiers while recently I secured a scholarship at the University of St Thomas in Houston, Texas,” says Odongo, who now dreams of a professional contract in a few years.

“At AVRS, we are made to understand the type of competition that exists in baseball and it prepares you for what you have to do in order to compete at college and professional levels,” he adds.

At the time he joined, his classmates were already celebrities. Some of them had travelled with the AVRS baseball team to the Little League World Series.

“They were already celebrities at school. They had the head start and I knew nothing. They were way stronger than me and more skilled. It took me about two months to start figuring out what to do,” Odongo recalls.

In 2010 and 2011, teams from AVRS played in the Little League World Series becoming only the second country to play at the youth tournament. After 2015, the tournament organisers decided that the team would not be allowed to return. That’s because schools that specialise in sports are not allowed in the Little League World Series.

Recognising the door-opening potential of his baseball skills while visiting the US, Odongo, who is described as a good thinker of the game, was left with an unquenchable thirst to improve.

“It has always been the work from the first time until today. In the first two years, you could not predict I could be the guy but I kept on working hard and getting better. Taking advantage of every opportunity of the coaches and equipment,” says Odongo.

A bite at national team cherry

Odongo is now the most trusted pitcher on the national team. A pitcher throws the ball in order for the opposing team not to be hit. The object is to keep the scores as low as possible. In the national team, he was drafted as a pitcher and first baseman.

“When I got to the national team in 2019, we had several pitchers and a good first baseman but the coach chose him to be the Designated Hitter. That is all he did for the national team in Kenya during the regional qualifiers and South Africa.

Uganda beat the hosts in the East Zone pre-Africa Olympic qualifiers in Kenya before competing at the Africa Qualifier in South Africa. They narrowly lost to a superior South Africa who later lost the final qualifying match against Israel.

The experienced side had the likes of David Arago, Michael Omeri, Benard Adei, Paul Wafula, Bernard Okello, George Drani, and Joseph Drotti yet Odongo was the Designated Hitter (DH).

“It was a piece of motivation. We lost narrowly but there is hope that we might be in a good spot to make it to the next Olympics given the talent that is coming through. I see a lot of young players doing so well and in a few years Uganda may have an incredible team,” he says.

Last man standing

“There are people who started playing baseball earlier yet I started when I was 11. While there, I will give it my best effort. Whatever comes later will be a bonus,” says Odongo who will showcase his skills before pro scouts when he joined college next year.

Since the inception of the College Showcase six years ago, 54 participants have signed contracts with MLB clubs or advanced to play at the college level in the U.S.

Globally, MLB operates developmental programs in Australia, Brazil, China, Curaçao, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain, Uganda and Venezuela.

“There is going to be a lot more competition than we have here. It is another chance to excel. Another chance to get to the standards that are necessary. I will be closer to the scouts and they will be able to see me every single day.

“Not a lot of things you do miss their eyes. It is a big motivation as you get to learn as much and focus on things you need to focus on. You also get a chance to see those MLB players. It is a good spot to be in,” he says.

He adds: “It’s a great feeling for me, my school and my family. I remember that baseball has been there for me. I am so blessed to have it.”