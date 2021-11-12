Odongo eyes majors as he completes move to US college

Making history. Odongo becomes the first Ugandan player to earn a baseball scholarship in the US through the AVRS project. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  George Katongole

Over the past three years since Uganda’s top baseball prospect Isaac Odongo completed Senior Six before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the 21-year-old had been unsure of what the future held. 
Yet it is during this unpredictable time that he has had a first-hand taste of a dream come true.
Spotted by scouts of Allen VR Stanley Secondary School (AVRS) during the December holiday of 2012, Odongo was simply a rough diamond. AVRS, located in Nakirebe, Mpigi District, was started by Richard Stanley to get the kids exposure to baseball with the hopes of getting some of them an opportunity to go to college in the US.
Japanese coach Katsuhisa Tanaka talked about a great future ahead of the gem in 2019 saying “only the sky’s the limit”.

