Of dead bats, slow start, Caf politics and Moroccan excellence

It’s been a long and largely gripping 23 days in Cameroon as some of the continent’s locally-based players showcased their talent at the rescheduled 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan).

The tournament that only allows players in local leagues has been positioned by many as an audition to join the paid ranks.

In this 2020 edition that the stubborn Covid-19 pushed back to 2021, there have been super strikes, an excellent host, return of spectators and, of course, Uganda Cranes’ dismal showing that left many calling for change.

Slow start

Goals are not the ultimate measure of activity in football but are a major indicator. The games crawled to a slow start with dull opening fixtures.

In the eight games from match day one, only six goals were recorded. Two games – Libya versus Niger and Uganda versus Rwanda – produced no goals while only one team scored in all the other fixtures.

The six goals are far less than the previous editions; the first weeks in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018 editions produced 14, 14, 19, and 16 goals.

Even the eight-team two-group inaugural 2011 tournament in Ivory Coast exploded with 10 goals. The low return has largely been attributed to the after-effects of the long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The competition started very slowly. If you are involved in the football world, you will know that it is a little bit because of the Covid-19 as most leagues were stopped. So, the players’ fitness level is understandable but from match day two, I think everything started to go up,” former Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi, who is part of the Caf Technical Study Group, told Cafonline.

Covid-19 still a pandemic

There was a feeling that the Covid drama that was witnessed in Caf interclub competitions and Afcon qualifiers would not surface at the grand stage.

Tests were conducted by Caf every 48 hours with a few cases reported and kept low profile. However, the drama turned its ugly face in the build-up to Cameroon versus DR Congo game.

Results returned 13 cases for the Congolese causing them to rebel and threaten to skip the game. Caf intervened and ordered fresh tests from a different laboratory, which returned only two cases!

“We rejected the first results and asked for a second opinion,” one of the DR Congo officials Theo Binamungu was quoted by the media in Cameroon as saying.

The hosts went on to win the game but DR Congo attributed the loss to the earlier disorganisation.

Uganda disappoint again

Uganda holds the third worst performance at this year’s tournament. With only a point from the three games played, the Cranes sit 14th in the tournament’s rankings – only better than Namibia and Zimbabwe.

By finishing 14th, Uganda deteriorated from 12th in 2018 and 13th in 2016. Rwanda and Tanzania finished 7th and 10th, respectively.

Uganda, Zimbabwe, and DR Congo who dropped at the quarterfinal made a record fifth appearance at this year’s showpiece.

Ugandan players received no man of the match award and are also responsible for the two own goals scored in the tournament so far!

In there, Zimbabwe accused Cameroon of witchcraft after dead bat found on the pitch before the opener, which the Indomitable Lions won 1-0.

But after dead bats and false Covid-19 results are sorted and put aside, Cameroon were demolished 4-0 by the defending champions Morocco in the semifinals. The Lions need bats…

Local coaches make a case

Chan is a tournament strictly reserved for players featuring in the respective local leagues. However, that is not the same with the coaches.

At this year’s tourney, there were only four foreign coaches; Uganda’s Johnny McKinstry, Zimbabwe’s Zdravko Logarusic, Libya’s Zoran Filipovic, and Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who is with Zambia.

The latter is the only one who managed to brave the local assault in group stages but was ejected at the quarters.

Politics on the sidelines

Just like Ugandan politicians and burial ceremonies, the Chan showpiece didn’t miss politics. With the Caf elections fast-approaching, several candidates swam Cameroon to vouch for votes from the available FA presidents or their representatives.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who is said to have interests in the polls, attended the opening ceremony and Caf Executive Committee meeting.

He is believed to be touting for one of the four candidates. In Ahmad Ahmad’s absence, his vice Constant Omari and Infantino led a short ceremony that crowned his predecessor Issa Hayatou the honorary Caf president.

Excellent hosts, TV and fans

The opening ceremony was top class. The overall organisation even amid the Covid-19 pandemic was excellent save for the ugly incident witnessed after Cameroon ejected DR Congo where the fans breached the security guidelines and swarmed to the playing turf to celebrate.

“The Chan opening ceremony is good enough for an Afcon. It was excellent. The security organisation was top save for the Cameroon-DR Congo game put a black spot, pandemic or not, that was a serious security breach,” Daniel Wahome, the commentator for the games on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said.

Another highlight of this year’s event is the gradual but successful return of fans to stadiums. Caf allowed up to 25 percent of every stadium’s capacity.

Limbe Omnisport stadium that hosted group D allowed 5,000 per game, Japoma Stadium and the Stade de la Reunification found in the City of Doula allowed 12,500 and 7,500, respectively, while the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo that will host the final tomorrow in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde will allow 10,000.

Most of the West African teams and Morocco had fans cheering them on.

All the games were live on StarTimes that signed an agreement with Caf days to the tournament and partnered with a few members of the African Union of Broadcasting like Kenya and Rwanda broadcasting corporations.

Reaping big

Saidi Kyeyune’s screamer lands in Khartoum

Perhaps the only good line out of Uganda’s dismal show is Saidi Kyeyune. The now-former URA playmaker made news with two stunning goals one each in Uganda’s games against

Togo and Morocco. Despite failing to leave the groups, Kyeyune’s efforts landed him a juicy one-year deal with Sudanese moneybags Al Merrikh.

Other players who have earned out of good Chan show include Burkina Faso’s Soumaila Ouattara from Rahimo to Raja Casablanca, Zimbabwean defender Peter Muduha and DR Congo midfielder Doxa Gikanji who joined Tanzania’s Simba SC from Highlanders and Motema Pemba, respectively.

