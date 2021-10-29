Of football balance and coaches’ obsession with midfielder Busquets

By Allan Ssekamatte More by this Author

Only one player in the world game has dominated his position without ever being shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

He is not a stats chasing practitioner who loses sleep because he never features in lists of goals scored, chances created, fouls committed against or assists.

If you’re a football ignoramus, you are entitled to know why coaches are obsessed with this multiple La Liga, Champions League, World Cup and European championship winning midfielder. Step forward Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets.

In years to come, when we’ve seen through the bluster of high octane, statistics driven football, we shall all come to appreciate the inimitable football skills of this La Masia product. Current Spain boss Luis Enrique has discarded all the La Roja’s world champions, including record capping captain Sergio Ramos, but he can’t do without Busquets.

He can’t even trust Manchester City midfield maestro Rodri with his position in Spain’s rebuilding process. Why? Because Busquets offers teams he features for balance like no other footballer.

But what is balance, you might ask. It is a combination of practiced high football intelligence, maintaining team structure/shape and positional sense that both protects the back four and initiate attacks without attracting the attention of commentators or referees.

Balance also involves innate attraction to the ball, the ability to sense danger and snuff it out without earning a booking, temporing the game and recycling possession. Spain has been the world’s best possession team for almost 15 years thanks in no small measure to Sergio.

Busquets former Blaugrna team mate Xavi Hernandez almost won a Ballon d’Or courtesy of his ability to recycle possession. Busquets does that and more. He is the master schooling Spain’s youngsters Pedri and Gavi in the six second rule of recapturing possession in packs and using the football prudently.

Additionally, balance involves the ability to get the best of players around you. You will have noticed that Busquets’ mates in Spain’s national side – Koke, Mikel Merino and Fabio Ruiz – are infinitely better with him in the team. They are almost clueless without him.

Modern day football managers are obsessed with getting the right balance in their teams. This involves choosing the right mix between artists and battlers; finding the correct physical and athletic balance – Barcelona dominated world football for a decade with just one or two players with raw pace, and just two outfield players above six feet – Busquets and Gerard Pique.

In this age of political correctness, striking the correct ethic composition is also balance. France boss Didier Deschamps famously won the 2018 World Cup by finding the right balance between the multiplicity of ethnicity in his Les Bleus side.

Busquets’s longevity is even more fascinating because he is blessed with neither pace nor physicality. His physique – languid gait and spaghetti legs – make Sergio easy to dismiss for scouts, or target, if you’re an opposition coach.

The closest player to the Blaugrana great in terms of individual attributes was Andrea Pirlo. Both thrived on high football intelligence quotient or IQ; successfully making hay of a paradigm that presupposes pace as an absolute must have for one to thrive in the modern game.