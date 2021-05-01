Oilers look to add to Power’s misery

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Everything seems to be going in City Oilers’ favour at the moment. The team is far from its best but still getting results.

Even the game lost to Namuwongo Blazers in the season opener has since been reversed in their favour due to a player registration anomaly on the first timers’ side and the Oilers have their three wins.

Next in line for the seven-time champions is a limping Betway Power team that has lost three to start the season.

The five-time winners have already fallen to KIU Titans, Ndejje Angels and JKL Dolphins.

Oilers have not even had to play well yet but head coach Mandy Juruni is not worried and says they will be dangerous when all his weapons start functioning.

“The last two games were much better,” Juruni said of the two wins over Falcons and Ndejje.

“We still have work to do to get to our best,” he added.

Apart from Jimmy Enabu, most of the household names on the Oilers roster are yet to get going this season and have recorded scanty numbers.

James Okello could only afford eight points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes against Falcons, Landry Ndikumana got three points and two rebounds in 20 minutes while Ben Komakech had two points and as many rebounds in 14 minutes.

Tony Drileba could only account for two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.

“They know they have to do better,” Juruni said of his stars, who remain top of the log and are favourites for the championship.

Powerless Power

After three games of the short season, the five-time champions can’t buy a win. They have fallen thrice and must find something to hold onto very soon if they are to play beyond the regular season.

Head coach Arnold Lando expects a tough game against the champions and his charges will carry the underdog status into the game.

“We have to make adjustments,” Lando told the Score ahead of the game.

Nothing seems to be working for the new-look Power side at the moment. They have been out-rebounded in all three games they have played so far and that eats into their quick transition offence.

The adjustments Lando is preaching must be displayed in today’s clash if Power are to arrest what’s turning out to be a crisis early in the season.

National B’ball League

TODAY

KCCA vs. Nkumba 9am

KCCA vs. JKL Dolphins 11am

Lady Canons vs. Stormers 1pm

Power vs. City Oilers 3pm

UCU Canons vs. Ndejje 5pm

Sunday

KCCA vs. Nabisunsa 10am

Blazers vs. KCCA 12pm

JKL vs. Angels 2pm

KIU vs. JKL 4pm

