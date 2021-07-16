Okello carries flag in CL final

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Assistant referee Dick Okello’s stars that have been rising higher and higher in the beautiful game is up for an even brighter shine tonight as he joins Burundian and Cameroonian counterparts in officiating the final of the Caf Champions League tonight.

Few Ugandan personalities make consistent appearances in top football competitions. That situation, however, seems about to change going by Dick Okello’s excursions in various Caf competitions over the past three years.

The consistency tonight sees Okello officiate in the Caf Champions League final between South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs and Egyptian giants Al-Ahly- that takes place at the Complexe Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Okello was appointed as the second assistant referee with Burundian national Pacifique Ndabihawenimana the centre referee and Cameroonian Elvis Guy Nguegoue the first assistant.

The appointment is not a one-off for the 31-year-old who earlier this year was also named among the match officials for the 2021 Chan finals in Cameroon only to miss out after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

His trail also appears to still be following the golden rule after handling seven continental games this year, including Zamalek vs. Esperance, El Merriek vs. Al Ahly and MC Alger vs. Wydad.

Advertisement

Having attained qualification as a referee in 2011, the professional teacher achieved a Fifa badge in 2017.

Kaizer Chiefs are the first team to reach the final of Africa’s premier club competition in their debut season in the competition since AS Vita Club in 2014 (runners-up), while they could become the third team from South Africa to win Caf’s top crown after Orlando Pirates in 1995 and Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Al Ahly are meanwhile eyeing a 10th Caf Champions League title and 16th for Egypt. No other team has won more than five and no other country has more than six crowns.

At a glance

Name: Dick Okello

Role: Assistant Referee

Born: Dec. 5, 1990

Fufa badge: 2011

Fifa badge: 2017

Profession: Teacher

Home district: Lira

FINAL | 10PM LIVE ON DSTV 224

Kaizer Chiefs vs. Al Ahly

Match officials

P. Ndabihawenimana Referee Burundi

Elvis Guy Nguegoue first asst Cameroon

Dick Okello 2nd asst Uganda

Caf CL major winners

9:Al Ahly- Egypt

5:TP Mazembe- DR Congo

Zamalek- Egypt

4: Esperance- Tunisia

3: Canon Yaounde- Cameroon

Hafia- Guinea

Raja Casablanca- Morocco

2: Entente Setif- Algeria

JS Kabylie- Algeria

Asante Kotoko- Ghanaq

Enyimba- Nigeria

Wydad Casa.- Morocco

*Note: Competition called African Cup of Champions Clubs from 1964 to 1996

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com