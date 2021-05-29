Okodi comes full circle, wants to haunt former club Stallions

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Brian Okodi is likell to start as a forward as Weatherhead take on Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in the men’s National Hockey League (NHL) today.

For those that were enthusiastic about Okodi when he was still at KHC player before September 2017, this will come a complete transformation for their a reserve goalkeeper of 2016 turned right-back before his departure.

“I always wanted to play as a forward and many of my friends urged me to do it but I was hesitant,” Okodi told SCORE.

Weatherhead coach Vincent Kasasa also urged Okodi to become ‘a complete player’ but the duo only tried out the option when the national team was training for the Federation of International Hockey Series in Kenya in March.

“Coach helped me rediscover myself and I am enjoying the experience. I want to pay back by winning some individual accolades and scoring at least 20 goals this season,” Okodi said.

He has already scored five; four against Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and one against Weatherhead Historicals. The next target is KHC.

“It is always emotional playing against KHC. Those guys believed in me and put me in goal when no one did. I have won the league and become a national team player. But I don’t play against them thinking of what I’ve achieved because I am not where I want to be, the dreams are bigger now.

“For this game, I just want to win and score. It will be tough because they gave us hard time last season,” Okodi continued, recalling the two draws in the third and fourth round of the 2019 season – results that effectively put paid to their chances of winning league they lost to Wananchi on the last day.

Okodi knows that he owes his teammates one after losing his head and getting sent off after his teammate Timothy Ntumba had been sent off for hitting Innocent Mbabali in retaliation that day.

Feisty encounter

KHC and Weatherhead games have been feisty affairs since Okodi and Ntumba moved. The two were key to a then unbeaten KHC side’s crack at the NHL title when they moved mid-season.

KHC, in a quick fix, recalled Samuel ‘Webo’ Wakhisi from Chase Sailors. The Kenyan went on to score as KHC won 1-0 in a third round fixture between the sides.

Weatherhead petitioned the league committee, accusing KHC of flouting the rule that barred players from participating in two national leagues under the auspices of the Africa Hockey Federation in the same year.

Ahead of the penultimate matchday of the season, UHA docked KHC – on 31 points then – three points and handed them to Weatherhead – on 30 points. The latter went on to win the league in what will forever fuel the bad blood between the sides.

KHC welcome back Webo for the first time since that 2017 move fell through.

Lions test

Meanwhile, both sides will also keep keen interests on the other match between City Lions and Wananchi, both on nine points after three games.

Lions have been inspired by former Wananchi players Richard Kaijuka, Brian Ofoyimungu and Andrew Lubega.

The question is whether they can hurt their former side, whose youngsters show no sign of struggling to fit in the shoes of former stars like Colline Batusa, Emmanuel Baguma and Mbabali.

Nat. Hockey League

TODAY | WOMEN

Rhinos vs. KHC Swans 11am

MEN

Wananchi vs. City Lions 12.30pm

Rockets vs. Mubs 2pm

Mak Stingers vs. Originals 3.30pm

KHC Stallions vs. Weatherhead 5pm

