Old rivals Villa, Express clash for bragging rights

Arguably the most famous domestic rivalry, sparks usually fly when fierce nemeses SC Villa and Express square off against each other.

Not even the absence of six pivotal stars or the untimely exit of Red Eagles coach Alex Isabirye last week seems capable of dampening the fireworks mood expected to illuminate Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.

The explosive clash that was recently dubbed the 'Wankulukuku derby' , has more than just local bragging rights at stake for both sides, as they contend with matters at different positions in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Newly appointed Express boss Baker Mbowa will expect a manager bounce effect on eighth placed Red Eagles that have amassed 29 points from 19 matches.

For SC Villa Serbian gaffer Dusan Stojanovic, anything other than a must win to keep pace with leaders Kitara will derail their genuine hopes of ending the 20-year agonizing league trophy wait.

Daring Jogoos

Having won 2-1 in the first round combat in December 2023 at Wankulukuku, the 16-time league winners are fifth in the log with 30 points from 17 matches.

In fact, Villa can leapfrog Vipers in third slot if they execute a league double over Express but that would require Stojanovic to exhibit an enviable squad depth since they are literally bereft of the core of the team.

Plainly speaking, without the mercurial Patrick Kakande, budding defender Cyrus Kibande, robust youngsters Abasi Kyeyune and Hakim Mutebi (all with Hippos), Villa can pass for a mundane team.

Yet Stojanovic is deprived of the services of suspended defenders Arnold Odong and Gavin Kizito that he would have relied on to tame the threat posed by Express 10-goal hero Isaac Wagoina.

When push comes to shove, Villa will hope skipper Kenneth Ssemakula and the forgotten Edward Masembe can offer back up in defence while the goal scoring burden will solely fall on the shoulders of Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka in the absence of Kakande.

One wonders how Villa, who pleaded to league organizers to postpone the Vipers and Bul ties due to the absence of the aforementioned Hippos quartet, are now audaciously willing to rumble with Express in an unchanged state.

Indeed this ageless rivalry can never be limited to any club's form-book, injuries, absentees or position - but driven by the urge to salvage pride.

Mbowa impact

Mbowa, formerly a coach at Proline, Masaka LC and Soltilo Bright Stars, has his work cut out in the Red Eagles' remaining 10 matches.

First, the former KCC and Uganda Cranes deft dribbling forward, must address the reported players' welfare despair, ease the scoring burden that Wagoina is saddled with and instil a recognizable playing style into Express.

Mbowa usually wants his teams to possess the ball and attack in phases but his immediate task today against the 'noisy tenants' may require him to employ an end-justifies-the-means approach to get victory and endear himself to the fickle fans faster.