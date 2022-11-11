Olila seek normalcy on the road, Challengers fancy Damani scalp

Olila Cricket Club had the cricket fraternity on tenterhooks when they bundled out National Women’s League defending champions Aziz Damani for 81 runs last Saturday at Jinja Oval.

Not only the chasing pack but the neutrals, too, were hoping coach Ivan Kakande’s student-packed side could interrupt the Kampala-based side’s title march.

But Olila collapsed in heap for just 28 runs to hand Damani their fourth straight win for a haul of eight points – four more than second-placed Olila and Wanderers (four apiece).

Another big challenger

Every game is turning out to be final in the revamped 40-over league whose top four will qualify for the make-or-break second round.

Damani know they will carry points to the Second Round from their other three rivals that make the grade for the round that bowls off on November 26 and ends on December 10.

That will be just a couple of days before the national women’s team – Victoria Pearls – travel to Nairobi for the Kenya Invitational T20 Cup – an International Cricket Council (ICC)-sanctioned event that boasts of ranking points.

In Damani’s path is a title-hungry Soroti Challengers, who are eager to make up for their sisters – Olila’s – no show last weekend on a wicket that gave palpable assistance to the bowlers.

“We are hungry to beat them,” declared Challengers wicketkeeper-cum- assistant captain Kevin Awino.

“It will be a perfect result as it opens up the title race. But cricket is a funny game as it can go either way. But we have four national team players in our ranks and I am hopeful they’ll deliver. We will take whatever comes our way.”

Soroti Challengers’ hopes will heavily rely on the shoulders of Victoria Pearls vice-captain and club skipper Janet Mbabazi, Evelyne Anyipo, Naomi Kayondo, seasoned player Claire Mushakamba and Awino.

But in Damani, they will run into a well-oiled machine that knows how to exploit the conditions across the Nile River in Jinja and a Yusuf Nanga-tutored side that knows nothing but gritting out victories.

“We are a happy unit that is well motivated and are enjoying ourselves. We want to continue with the same script,” said Nanga, who is also a teacher at Masaka Secondary School.

Olila seek reprieve

Ivan Kakande, Olila’s coach, believes the return of P.7 pupil Marisa Ariokot, who wrapped up her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at Amen Primary School in Soroti on Wednesday will bolster his side and forthwith get them back on the winning road.

“Wanderers want the same result as us. But Ariokot gives our team proper balance because of the energy she brings in all departments, especially the batting. She will be a little rusty but be sure to find her name in the major contributors’ column,” said Kakande.

Wanderers captain Susan Kakai will once again look to her elder sister Rita Musamali, the 2021 Uspa Female Cricketer of the Year, to turn in a big show.

"She was the missing link. Everyone welcomed her back from her sabbatical in a special way. We are happy she didn’t disappoint,” said Kakai, who has won some senior Victoria Pearls caps this year.

The only Division II fixture on the menu will pit Jinja Senior Secondary School against Aziz Damani Development Team in Lugogo.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Saturday fixtures – Division I - 10am

Aziz Damani vs. Soroti Challengers, Jinja Oval

Wanderers vs. Olila CC, Entebbe Oval

Division II Fixture – 30 overs

Jinja SSS vs. Aziz Damani Dev’t, Lugogo Oval

UCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE – DIVISION ONE

M W L N/R Pts NRR

1. Aziz Damani 4 4 0 0 8 2.5280

2. Wanderers 3 2 1 0 4 0.8892

3. Olila 3 2 1 0 4 0.1306

4. S. Challengers 3 1 1 1 2 1.2239

5. Tornado Bees 5 1 3 1 2 -0.0146

6. Pioneer 4 0 4 0 0 -3.5525