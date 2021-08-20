Olympic heroes back on US track

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics ended about a fortnight ago but the talking points are still many, especially from athletics.

The conversation about how far Norwegian pairing of 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm and 1500m Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen can go, whether American Athing Mu will break the 800m world record someday or if Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs still has more in stock.

Now the 46th edition of the Prefontaine Classic will definitely offer more talking points for that and more when 22 different Olympic champions gather in Oregon, USA tonight.

Of those, both Olympic champions Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai are in the fray for action at the Hayward Field in Eugene during this leg of the Diamond League.

The pair travelled in company of four counterparts Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Ronald Musagala and 10000m Olympic bronze medallist Jacob Kiplimo.

The attractions

Cheptegei and Kiplimo are the star attractions in the 16-man field for the two-mile race. Of them all, only Cheptegei made the podium over both the 5000m (gold) and 10000m (silver) in Tokyo.

From Tokyo, neither Cheptegei, Kiplimo nor 3000m steeplechase Olympic queen Chemutai has had time to prepare for Eugene. The trio lost time celebrating their medal achievements with the nation both in Kampala and Kapchorwa, to add to days of travel.

“They go into the race without expectations,” coach Addy Ruiter said of Cheptegei and Chemutai.

But Cheptegei no longer has room for error for each race he shows up for. He won this event two years ago in a personal best and national record time of 8:07.54 – the sixth time fastest over the distance.

Repeating that feat is his first motivation. The race also offers Cheptegei a chance to avenge the loss he suffered to Ethiopian Selemon Barega, who beat him to gold over the 25-lap final in Tokyo on July 30.

Chemutai faces strong field

Meanwhile, Kiplimo struggled in the 5000m final in Tokyo and sixth place didn’t seem satisfactory for the world half-marathon champion.

“I had some pain in my left foot but I hope I’m okay by race time,” he said.

In the water-jump race, Chemutai ran 9:01.45 to win the Olympic title on August 4 and she will renew acquaintances with silver medallist American Courtney Frerichs. There is also a trio of exciting Kenyans including Norah Jeruto, the only competitor to run faster than Chemutai this year with a 9:00.67.

Elsewhere, world 800m champion Nakaayi will hope to make up for missing the two-lap final in Tokyo when she meets Olympic champion Mu who has company of three other American challengers Grace Kate, Raeyvn Rogers and Wilson Ajee.

Nanyondo will hope to make most of the 1500m duel which has Olympic champion Kenyan Faith Kipyegon and silver medallist Laura Muir of Great Britain.

Musagala returns

Ronald Musagala hopes his left leg is completely free of the hamstring when he goes for the mile run. This event of the day has Ingebrigtsen pitted against Kenyan Timothy Cheruyiot, as it was in Tokyo.

Prefontaine Classic Today | DStv 228 – 11pm

Ugandans in action

2 Miles Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo

3000m SC Peruth Chemutai

Mile Ronald Musagala

1500m Winnie Nanyondo

800m Halimah Nakaayi

[email protected] nationmedia.com