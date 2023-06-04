Omuriwe celebrates league victory with further training

Barely a month since helping KCCA Ladies Volleyball Club clinch the National Volleyball League title, Shilla Omuriwe is about to get a lot busier.

FIVB has chosen the Uganda Volleyball Cranes and KCCA Ladies Volleyball Club head coach to join Cohort 4 of the Women in Sport High-performance (WISH) pathway programme designed to empower female coaches.

WISH is a mentorship and training programme jointly supported by Olympic Solidarity and a number of International Federations and aims to help female coaches progress into high-performance coaching roles at national, continental and international competitions.

“I am very grateful to the FIVB for giving me this opportunity. I'm eager to learn more about leadership, meet female coaches from all over the world and hear about their experiences,” Omuriwe told Score.

“I’ve always wanted to work in a more structured system that embraces technology in player development. I hope my journey will inspire women in Uganda and Africa that you can excel if you put work into your craft,” she added.

The 21-month programme gives participants access to leadership training, sport-specific training and mentoring led by their international federations and engagement with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

The classes will predominantly be done online to allow Omuriwe, and the others selected time to attend to their day-to-day coaching roles.

Omuriwe was selected alongside Iran’s Maedeh Borhani Esfahani and will have Canada’s national women’s team head coach Shannon Winzer as their sports-specific mentor.

The two will represent volleyball in Cohort 4 of the programme, following in the footsteps of Kenya’s Catherine Mabwi and Italy’s Federica Tonon, who participated in Cohort 1.

Olympic Solidarity is investing US$1m in the WISH Programme and will run four cohorts during the current quadrennium, benefiting approximately 100 coaches.

Steady progress

Since helping KAVC to the league title in 2014, Omuriwe’s coaching career has been on an upward trajectory with no signs of slowing down.

She went on to help Airforce win the Serie B title and earn promotion to the top division and was named Volleyball Cranes head coach in 2021.

Straight away, Omuriwe made history by becoming the first female coach to manage a men’s team at the CAVB African Nations Championship and helped Uganda finish fifth in the tournament held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The programme, she hopes, will go a long way in helping her further grow her coaching career in a male-dominated profession.

Shilla Omuriwe coaching career

KAVC (2014-2018)

Airforce (2018-2020)

Volleyball Cranes (2021-to date)

KCCA VC (2021-to date)