Onduparaka pay for lost identity, financial stress

Every fairytale run normally has an end. Some abrupt, some gradual and others delayed.

For West Nile darlings Onduparaka, their hurting ejection from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League was a mixture of nearly all those.

Abrupt, because they tried to fight until the end. Gradual, for piling threatening mistakes for seven years until it became unbearable for them to stay afloat.

And delayed, simply because they had twice survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Just last season, the Caterpillars had to thank marksman Muhammad Shaban for his 15 well punctuated goals that saved them from the jaws of death.

Meteoric rise

Their proverbial nine lives hit a dead end this term, leaving the grand stage with 19 points from 27 matches.

If anything, losing their community-based identity, waning home support and love for violence summed up Onduparaka's last days in the top flight division.

At the time of their well publicised ascendancy back in 2016, you could mistake Onduparaka for a cult.

Almost everyone wanted to associate with them and renowned politicians Kizza Besigye (FDC), Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP) and a couple of other socialites were not spared.

Sponsors like Betway, Ababet and MTN all scrambled to be emblazoned on their famed green jerseys. It was an epitome of a community model club with limitless boundaries.

Arua City had a real vibe whenever Onduparaka hosted the perceived heavyweights and many diehard fans trekked distances to catch a glimpse of their boys.

With budding stars like Shaban, Rashid Okocha, Rashid Toha, Nafian Alionzi, Gaddafi Wahab and Gadafi Anguzu, the West Nile club endeared themselves to all and sundry by storming the 2016 Stanbic Uganda Cup finals, losing 3-1 to Vipers.

Decent league finishes were posted under Livingston Mbabazi's tutelage and subsequently, the Green Light Stadium became a fortress many dreaded to visit.

Most times, fans filled it to the rafters to offer that daunting atmosphere that bred immortal results like defeats of KCCA, VIpers and Villa.

There were grand plans like buying a club bus only for the national fundraising to suffer a stillbirth.

The fall

Inevitably, big name players like Shaban, Alionzi and Toha left and so did Mbabazi. The West Nile project was bottled up further from within with the promotion of Arua Hill.

The remaining staff were lured to the red side of the city to the club that arrived with pomp, money and a sprouting stadium of their own.

It was rumoured that club chairman Benjamin Nyakuni no longer invested in like he did at the start and word was rife that players sometimes went months without pay.

In October 2021, the first Arua derby put Ugandan football on tenterhooks and although it ended 0-0 at the Barifa, many hoped for more.

Soon it would be the Kongolo domination in the following fixtures before coming to a grand halt.

Perhaps Onduparaka were their own worst enemies as their seven-year stay in the top flight ended with a wretched relegation.

The numbers have been unflattering in their last season: four wins, nine draws and 14 losses before today's last league outing against UPDF at Bombo.

With just 19 points, the Caterpillars are guaranteed to get their lowest points total in the top division. Sad.

"Playing the first ten matches away from home cost us physically, financially and psychologically. That plus the harsh treatment from the federation (Fufa) led to our collapse. Regardless, we target an immediate return to the top tier," Godfrey Yiki Drabe, Onduparaka publicist, told Score.

For indulging in fans violence during the aborted 2-all draw with KCCA in Arua back in December 2021, Onduparaka were slapped with two-point and two-goal docking fines on top of being forced to play five home games in Bombo.

They started the league season swimming against a giant tide that ultimately submerged them.

To add salt to the injury, Ondu missed the services of head coach Fred Bogere for larger parts of the campaign as he tended to his bedridden wife at Mulago Hospital.

His auxiliary Ibrahim Kongo and some senior players laboured to no avail to steer the wheel but a lukewarm transfer business provided less ammunition to fight off the dragon of relegation.

And just like that, the pomp and glitz that greeted Onduparaka's arrival at the grand stage under

Allan Kabonge fizzled out like a candle in the wind.

Ineptness sinks Blacks Power

A rude 5-0 home drubbing Bul welcomed Blacks Power into their maiden UPL season in October 2022.

Soon they parted ways with coach Peter Onen after failing to win in seven matches and opted for the experienced Hussein Mbalangu.

With only five wins and 14 losses, the Lira side were deemed unfit to be at the top and join Onduparaka for life in the Fufa Big League next season.

Blacks Power were rusty as they came, scored 14 goals and only managed to beat Maroons away from home.