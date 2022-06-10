One more flight for Cranes – the women

Uganda battle Burundi for the 2022 Cecafa Women Championship title today at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Both sides are set to represent the region at next month’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Morocco but today’s contest is a repeat of this Cecafa edition’s Group A top of the table clash that Uganda won 4-1.

Burundi, however, insist the result did not define them as they rested five of their key players - after all a semifinal berth had already been secured.

The decision to rest the players paid off as their fresher legs edged Tanzania 2-1 in Thursday’s semifinals to qualify for their first Cecafa final.

“We have a clear picture of what Uganda can do and we want to play with more energy to win the trophy,” Burundi’s assistant coach Belyse Ininahazwe said ahead of the final.

Uganda had a longer semifinal, where Fazila Ikwaput netted in the 115th minute to beat Ethiopia 1-0 in extra time and must also run late tests on defender Aisha Nantongo, who hobbled off in the 30th minute with a troubled shin injury.

Early wave

Coach George Lutalo’s side must now make home advantage count in their first final too.

In 2018 in Rwanda, the Crested Cranes came within a whisker of winning the trophy in the loss to then defending champions Tanzania on goal difference.

Having scored 12 time in four games already, Uganda are a lot better in front of goal but are not taking anything for granted.

“We were ready for any opponent but God has given us Burundi. I think we have to kill off the game early,” striker Sandra Nabweteme told Score.

By press time, captain Hasifah Nassuna had not done her press duties but had before the semifinal hinted on “starting our finals preparations with correcting our mistakes today and definitely playing to win the trophy.”

Part of the mistakes is the profligacy in front of goal that has characterised Uganda’s first halves throughout the tournament.

Prior to this year, Uganda had won both of its Cecafa meetings with Burundi 1-0 (2016) and 2-0 (2018).

The prayer for the home crowd will be that the 100 percent win rate continues.

Keep improving

Ethiopia and Tanzania also clash in the third place playoffs and the latter’s coach Oscar Rabson Mrembo said his side “are willing to take every opportunity to play seriously.

We will try to win the game and return home with medals.”

Only Tanzania as mentioned above and Kenya (2019) have won this competition.

Cecafa Women cup Today | Final

Uganda vs. Burundi 3pm

Third Place playoff

Tanzania vs. Ethiopia 12pm