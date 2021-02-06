Only 7 disciplines stand a chance to Tokyo Games - OUC

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The Tokyo Olympics may still bypass the coronavirus blockades and take place in July but preparations for Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) are already taking an unusual route.

UOC’s initial plan of having 30 athletes in the Japanese capital for the July 23 - August 8 show is clouded by the recent disruptions in qualification events as a result of Covid-19.

Case in point, the IOC global boxing qualifier set for French capital Paris in June was called off this week, thereby leaving Bombers’ duo Isaac Masembe and David Ssemuju’s chances hanging in balance.

“Limited competitions worldwide so mental preparation of the athletes is a new area of focus,” Blick told this paper about the Covid-19 impact to UOC early this week.

UOC expects feedback on the boxing qualifier within a fortnight. “We are waiting for official communication that we leave to the IOC,” noted UOC vice-chairperson in charge of technical affairs Beatrice Ayikoru.

So far 20 Ugandan athletes have qualified for the Olympics with 18 runners including world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi, 10000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and world half-marathon king Jacob Kiplimo.

Then, US-based rower Kathleen Noble and Bombers’ skipper Shadir Musa complete the list.

At the Rio 2016 Games, 23 Ugandans took part in three disciplines with 18 in athletics, Ronald Serugo and Kennedy Katende in the ring while Joshua Tibatemwa and Jamila Lunkuse were in the pool.

Uganda did not win a medal in Brazil.

Plans on ice

UOC’s goal to increase participation in other disciplines is being stifled by the prevailing conditions underlined by Covid-19.

“For other sports other than boxing, we are looking for any opportunity that presents itself to us like weightlifting has the final event in Madagascar in six weeks’ time,” noted Ayikoru.

“Athletics is looking at any window of competition both here and abroad. Rugby has the final event in June in Monaco, France.”

But which disciplines stand a realistic chance to qualify athletes to Tokyo?

“There are only seven sports that have a chance: athletics, boxing, swimming, rugby, weightlifting, skating and rowing. Apart from athletics, swimming and skating, the rest have one chance to qualify,” noted Ayikoru, who is also a member of the World Athletics Council.

Whereas the cloud of Covd-19 toughens the route to Tokyo, there is a chance that some disciplines could earn wildcards.

“We have one sport that can get wildcards and that’s swimming. Athletes from the rest of the sports must qualify either by ranking or time,” she added.

From a tough qualification to Tokyo, Blick, who is also an Individual Member of IOC, says the Games will happen in a rather different way with safe bubbles formed for different events.

“IOC is committed to ensuring travelling contingents are vaccinated at IOC cost, mechanisms to be agreed upon,” he said.

“The issue of spectator numbers will be determined closer to the staging of the games and level of pandemic. Japan has purchased vaccines four times its total population so all those attending the Games will be vaccinated for sure.”

This paper also understands that there will be general lack of free movement to curb the spread of the virus.

Uganda’s medals at

Olympics

1968 - Mexico City:

Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 - Mexico City:

Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 - Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 - Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 - Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 - Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 - London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

The games

Athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games

BOXING

Welterweight: Shadir Musa Bwogi

ROWING

Single Scull Category: Grace Kathleen

ATHLETICS

Women: Halima Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (800m & 1500m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang & Sarah Chelangat (5000m), Juliet Chekwel (Marathon)

Men: Ronald Musagala (1500m), Albert Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Stephen Kissa (5000m), Joshua Cheptegei & Abdallah Mande (10000m)

Marathon - *Fred Musobo, Stephen Kiprotich, Solomon Mutai, Filex Chemonges, Geoffrey Kusuro, Jackson Kiprop & Robert Chemonges.

*Only 3 can compete

