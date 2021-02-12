Only Manchester City collapse will stop title win now

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The only thing that can stop Manchester City winning the Premier League now is themselves - if they collapse for any reason. The problem for their rivals is that it does not look like that will happen.

Last Sunday’s emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions Liverpool at Anfield was City’s 10th in a row in the league and I just don’t see another team capable of putting together a winning run like that to challenge them.

On this evidence, City are not going to crack either, whatever is thrown at them.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still in all four major competitions so their busy schedule in an already hugely demanding campaign is not going to ease up, but they have a strong squad that has been playing twice a week all season so it is nothing new to them.

We also don’t know what could happen in terms of injuries to City’s key players but they have already coped without Kevin de Bruyne for the past five games and have been without Sergio Aguero for most of the season – his last league start was in October.

Gabriel Jesus has been sidelined too so there have been long spells where they haven’t had a recognised centre-forward available, but that doesn’t seem to have made any difference.

Not only are City on a record-equalling winning run as an English top-flight side of 14 games in all competitions, they are playing some fantastic football too.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson obviously had a dreadful game on Sunday, and gifted Guardiola’s side two of their goals, but I thought Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan were all magnificent to ensure City ran away with it.

After a great few weeks, it was the perfect weekend for them, clinching such a brilliant win after seeing their nearest rivals Manchester United and Leicester both drop points.

City are already in the final of the Carabao Cup and fifth round of the FA Cup, but their priority for the rest of the season will be regaining their Premier League title and winning the Champions League for the first time.

If they can maintain their current level, then doing both is not beyond them.

While City march on, Liverpool have to regroup. Jurgen Klopp’s side had to win on Sunday to get back in the title race, and it is going to be almost impossible for them to retain their title from here.

Instead, they now have to focus on the Champions League and securing a top-four finish, but they are going to need to find some form quickly because they have some more tough games coming up fast.

They have got a week off to get themselves together but next up is a trip to third-placed Leicester today, then they play RB Leipzig in the Champions League in Hungary before the Merseyside derby at Anfield in their next home game on 20 February.

It is 22 years since Everton last won there but it is Liverpool who will go into the game with doubts because of their recent record at what was for so long a fortress for them.

After going 68 home league games unbeaten, it was a huge shock to see them lose there to first Burnley and then Brighton, and this latest defeat means they have lost three league games in a row there for the first time since 1963.

What’s gone wrong? Well, of course Liverpool have missed Virgil van Dijk at the back. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world, if not the best, and he has been out injured since October.

But the fact they have been without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip too meant they have had to shift people around to cover and that has cost them all over the pitch, especially with Jordan Henderson dropping out of midfield to fill in at the back.

Their front three of Mane, Salah and Firmino have been struggling for form too.

This article was originally published by the BBC and has been slightly abridged for this column