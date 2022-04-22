Onyango eyes semis, Lwanga on a tough trip

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns are eyeing their first Caf Champions League semifinal in three years when they face Angolan opponents Petro de Luanda in the second leg of the quarterfinals tonight.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango is expected to lead out the Masandawana out of the tunnel as they look to overturn the 2-1 deficit suffered in Luanda a week ago.

Onyango conceded twice in the first half to hand Sundowns their first loss in the tournament after seven matches this season.

But Sundowns’ co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has spoken with intent about his side’s ability to overturn the result and pursue a second continental title after 2016 glory.

“I’m reminded of something Jurgen Klopp actually told me when I visited Melwood,” he was quoted by iDiskiTimes after his side lost in Luanda.

“Jurgen Klopp said to me, ‘coach, if you want to succeed in football, lose the right match’. And I think we lost the right match because it doesn’t knock us out, we still have a chance to make it,” Mokwena added.

The Premier Soccer League log leaders Sundowns troubled Petro in the early stages and even led through Lyle Lakay’s freekick but they later surrendered their lead thanks to goals from Tiago Azulão and Adriano Yano.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan Taddeo Lwanga will hope his Tanzanian club Simba can hold their slender 1-0 advantage and keep hosts Orlando Pirates at bay in Soweto during the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal second leg tomorrow.

With financial backing from majority shareholder businessman Mohammed Dewji, Simba is in quest for its first major silverware on the continent.

However, Pirates who conceded Shomari Kapombe’s penalty in Dar es Salaam last Sunday, lost last season’s quarterfinal 5-1 on aggregate to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and the current deficit looks manageable, according to their co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

And in Lubumbashi, hosts TP Mazembe with Cranes’ left-back Joseph Ochaya are eyeing a third Confederation Cup title but they must eliminate Egyptian side Pyramids. Their first leg encounter in Cairo ended goalless six days ago.

Today | QUARTERFINAL - 2ND LEG

Sundowns vs. Petro 7pm

Esperance vs. ES Setif 12am

Raja vs. Al Ahly 1am

Wydad vs. Belouizdad 1am

Sunday | CONFEDERATIONS CUP

Mazembe vs. Pyramids 4pm

Pirates vs. Simba 7pm

Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Al Ittihad 11pm

Berkane vs. Al Masry 1am