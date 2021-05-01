Our current circumstances fit Mike Mutebi more than Sebastien Desabre

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

Former Cranes’ coach Jonathan McKinstry had been a dead man walking since we failed to beat South Sudan in October last year, his imminent sacking easily becoming Kampala’s worst kept secret for months.

Eventually the truth did come to pass and McKinstry went quietly like would be expected of a man who was due a fat severance paycheck. Anyhow now, the money on his replacement is on either of Mike Mutebi or Sebastien Desabre.

Those two are lucky to the extent that they would be stepping into an environment ripe for a fresh start, rendered so by the unmistakable stench of under achievement that peaked in Blantyre, but has lingered for close to a year.

McKinstry however did not have that kind of luck. His predecessor Desabre himself, resigned after what was agreeably a successful stint, the culmination of which was our second round showing at Afcon 2019. McKinstry therefore worked in a period when the nation had come to take success for granted. We were an impatient lot because we knew better. Even the smallest setbacks were always amplified.

The new man though will not have that kind of pressure. They have the luxury of walking into a team that is looking to bounce back from the missed opportunities of the last couple of months. We are at a turning point, the kind of place where a new man’s ideas would be readily absorbed.



The nation is now ready to start again after being sobered up by what happened in Cameroon and Malawi. The four-year honeymoon dating back to 2017 is over now. We have no right whatsoever to take things for granted or to be impatient. Those are luxuries we cannot afford now.

I believe then that these are the kind of conditions that would best be suited to Mike Mutebi. Unlike Desabre, Mutebi comes with no luggage or attachment to the current set up. The mindset needed to conquer the transition in which we find ourselves will not come from individuals who feel a need to revive old alliances and networks as might be the case with Desabre, who only left the fold recently.

And in a way, Mutebi does not need to secure his job with immediate success. He is a slow builder coming in at a time ripe for such an approach. On the other hand, though Desabre has known success with the Cranes. We would not expect less. And yet that would be to set him up to fail, because in life, as in football, there is no such thing as consistent success. We ought to know that by now.

Either way I feel the next manager whoever that shall be, should be assessed fairly. Above all, the time from which to draw the means to correct his errors and build success is what he will need. But I suspect it is the rush to get things running right away that explains why the Desabre rumor persists.

There is this belief that he would pick up from where he left. But betting the success of his second coming on the World Cup qualification campaign is a very dicey gamble.

Of course, the structures the Cranes built over the last four years, the methods, the networks, the staff and the accumulated knowledge will serve the next manager well. Only that we must also be willing to accept that all the achievements of the last years are in way borrowed from a more patient era. They can only be lessons to draw from and not the basis of judgement for the new regime.

