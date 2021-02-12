Our form suggests qualifying for 2022 World Cup in Qatar is not impossible

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

We have left it later than I am comfortable with, but I believe we will beat Burkina Faso next month and yank back into our hands the matter of qualifying for our third straight Afcon. So, relax, we shall be in Cameroon next January so much so that I would now like to turn my attention to the matter of Qatar 2022.

You see ,when the draws of the World Cup were made a year ago, I started to say to myself this doesn’t have to pass unnoticed. Yes, we have tried many times. And failed many times. The door to that party simply won’t open for us. And that has left us collectively exhausted and bred indifference.

But hang on a minute. Things have changed lately. Over the last four years our appetite for big competitions has been sharpened, by two straight Afcon qualifications. And like I said, a third straight Afcon is likely. We don’t expect anything less and rightly so. More so, a draw that pits us versus Mali, Kenya and Rwanda is something you look at and go, why not?

I will be the first to admit that the World Cup is a different animal. Africa has five slots these days but still that means only one in 10 nations make it. So, for many, us included, World Cup qualification is a ritual that drains hope. But it doesn’t have to be this way, and here is why Group E could be our ticket to making it into a two-legged lottery that gets five winners into Qatar.

Firstly, do I see Uganda toping Group E? Mali is a purer breed than us, but their 3rd place finishes at Afcon came ages ago, in 2012 and 2013. Plus, our overall head-to-head reads like a deadlock - played 4, won 1, lost 1, drawn 2, one of which was in our last meeting, a 1-1 draw at Afcon 2017.

Besides, World Cup qualification is as alien to them as it is to us. Then a league format compressed by the coronavirus crisis exposes Kenya and Rwanda who are ranked by Fifa at 104th and 133rd respectively. So yes, I do see us topping the Group.

And when that happens, who knows what November will bring? A North African giant? Another surprise group winner like us perhaps? I would prefer the former because a fellow underdog would never drop their guard, while a pompous North African giant could easily be ambushed by the strangeness of our current form.

Notably though is that getting to that two-legged shoot out, would represent the eighth straight qualifier in which we had the matter in our hands till the end. It would also come on the back of two, possibly three straight Afcon finals. This form is yet to get us beyond the last 16 and therefore easy to dismiss. But we have earned it and the potential to shock is in there somewhere.

That said, we also must pay heed to the value of retaining a strong core made up of Denis Onyango Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya and Emmanuel Okwi. This centre has held for eight straight campaigns, and some of them now play in North Africa! Who is to say their experience won’t come in handy in what will most likely be a date with Morocco Tunisia or Egypt?

And so, when we take to the filed in May, we must do so with the belief that this time we should stay the race until November and beyond. That the qualification campaign will be difficult, but success is no longer impossible.

